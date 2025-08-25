https://sputnikglobe.com/20250825/death-toll-from-israeli-airstrike-on-yemens-sanaa-rises-to-6---houthi-health-ministry-1122670575.html
Death Toll From Israeli Airstrike on Yemen's Sanaa Rises to 6 - Houthi Health Ministry
The death toll from Israeli airstrikes against the Yemeni capital of Sanaa has increased to six with 86 others injured, the country's health ministry said on Sunday.
Earlier in the day, Yemeni broadcaster Al Masirah, which is run by the Ansar Allah movement, also known as the Houthis, reported that Israeli airstrikes on Yemen's capital city of Sanaa had killed two civilians and injured another five. "Six people have been killed, while 86 others have been injured in the Israeli attack on the capital city of Sanaa," the statement read as quoted by Al Masirah. A Yemeni source told Sputnik that Israel had carried out airstrikes on the Yemeni capital and its suburbs, targeting a military camp near the presidential palace in Sanaa, a power plant and an oil company facility. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed airstrikes on Houthi targets in the Sanaa area, including a military complex containing the presidential palace, two power plants and a fuel storage facility.
