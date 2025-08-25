https://sputnikglobe.com/20250825/germany-can-no-longer-fund-its-welfare-system---merz-1122670956.html

Germany Can No Longer Fund Its Welfare System - Merz

Germany Can No Longer Fund Its Welfare System - Merz

Germany’s economy shrank by 0.2% last year following a 0.3% dip in 2023. For the first time since the 2000s, the economy has retreated two years in a row. Industrial production fell under Olaf Scholz - the once-mighty economic giant is now running on coal, fax machines, and nostalgia. While other nations innovate, Germany lags behind in AI, EVs, and even its own auto industry.

"The welfare state as we know it today can no longer be financed based on what we can economically afford," the Chancellor of Germany finally admitted as reported by the Telegraph. Germany’s economy shrank by 0.2% last year following a 0.3% dip in 2023. For the first time since the 2000s, the economy has retreated two years in a row. Industrial production fell under Olaf Scholz - the once-mighty economic giant is now running on coal, fax machines, and nostalgia. While other nations innovate, Germany lags behind in AI, EVs, and even its own auto industry. Merz plans to cut social benefits to fix the situation because it's the Ukraine's war machine that needs money, not Germany's own citizens.Germany is Europe's economic engine, but it cannot bear the burden of paying for arms supplies for Ukraine alone, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier."Once Germany realizes that it will essentially have to pay for everything single-handedly, issues will arise," he predicted.

