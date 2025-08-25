https://sputnikglobe.com/20250825/germany-can-no-longer-fund-its-welfare-system---merz-1122670956.html
Germany Can No Longer Fund Its Welfare System - Merz
Germany Can No Longer Fund Its Welfare System - Merz
Sputnik International
Germany’s economy shrank by 0.2% last year following a 0.3% dip in 2023. For the first time since the 2000s, the economy has retreated two years in a row. Industrial production fell under Olaf Scholz - the once-mighty economic giant is now running on coal, fax machines, and nostalgia. While other nations innovate, Germany lags behind in AI, EVs, and even its own auto industry.
2025-08-25T07:42+0000
2025-08-25T07:42+0000
2025-08-25T07:42+0000
economy
dmitry peskov
olaf scholz
germany
ukraine
kremlin
europe
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/08/1118335023_0:0:3187:1793_1920x0_80_0_0_af4843f2f7715ed6fc4fca64414b9288.jpg
"The welfare state as we know it today can no longer be financed based on what we can economically afford," the Chancellor of Germany finally admitted as reported by the Telegraph. Germany’s economy shrank by 0.2% last year following a 0.3% dip in 2023. For the first time since the 2000s, the economy has retreated two years in a row. Industrial production fell under Olaf Scholz - the once-mighty economic giant is now running on coal, fax machines, and nostalgia. While other nations innovate, Germany lags behind in AI, EVs, and even its own auto industry. Merz plans to cut social benefits to fix the situation because it's the Ukraine's war machine that needs money, not Germany's own citizens.Germany is Europe's economic engine, but it cannot bear the burden of paying for arms supplies for Ukraine alone, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier."Once Germany realizes that it will essentially have to pay for everything single-handedly, issues will arise," he predicted.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250816/putin-trump-summit-shows-chancellor-merz-drove-germany-into-political-outskirts---afd-1122633085.html
germany
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/08/1118335023_0:0:2729:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_b50a2c1b1331079819dc805eedc5b289.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
germany’s economy shrank by 0.2% last year following a 0.3% dip in 2023. for the first time since the 2000s, the economy has retreated two years in a row. industrial production fell under olaf scholz - the once-mighty economic giant is now running on coal, fax machines, and nostalgia. while other nations innovate, germany lags behind in ai, evs, and even its own auto industry.
germany’s economy shrank by 0.2% last year following a 0.3% dip in 2023. for the first time since the 2000s, the economy has retreated two years in a row. industrial production fell under olaf scholz - the once-mighty economic giant is now running on coal, fax machines, and nostalgia. while other nations innovate, germany lags behind in ai, evs, and even its own auto industry.
Germany Can No Longer Fund Its Welfare System - Merz
Over the past two years, Germany's economy has been shrinking. Despite the fact that within the framework of the standards of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development the state spending on the social security system is assessed as high, it increases at an insignificant rate.
"The welfare state as we know it today can no longer be financed based on what we can economically afford," the Chancellor of Germany finally admitted as reported by the Telegraph.
Germany’s economy shrank by 0.2% last year following a 0.3% dip in 2023. For the first time since the 2000s, the economy has retreated two years in a row. Industrial production fell under Olaf Scholz - the once-mighty economic giant is now running on coal, fax machines, and nostalgia. While other nations innovate, Germany lags behind in AI, EVs, and even its own auto industry.
Merz plans to cut social benefits to fix the situation because it's the Ukraine's war machine that needs money, not Germany's own citizens.
Germany is Europe's economic engine, but it cannot bear the burden of paying for arms supplies for Ukraine alone, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier.
"Yes, Germany is one of the biggest economies in the world. Germany is Europe's economic locomotive. But this locomotive is unable to bear such financial burden alone. It will break down," Peskov said.
"Once Germany realizes that it will essentially have to pay for everything single-handedly, issues will arise," he predicted.