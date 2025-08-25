https://sputnikglobe.com/20250825/iran-slams-israeli-attacks-on-houthi-civilian-infrastructure-as-war-crime-1122671824.html
Iran Slams Israeli Attacks on Houthi Civilian Infrastructure as War Crime
Iran Slams Israeli Attacks on Houthi Civilian Infrastructure as War Crime
Sputnik International
Israeli attacks on Yemen's civilian and economic structure are a war crime, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said on Sunday.
2025-08-25T08:19+0000
2025-08-25T08:19+0000
2025-08-25T08:30+0000
world
middle east
iran-israel row
middle east conflict
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/03/1c/1082470464_0:153:3000:1841_1920x0_80_0_0_b69f20c9f646b59932c3b366edb7beec.jpg
Earlier in the day, Yemeni broadcaster Al Masirah, which is run by the Ansar Allah movement, also known as the Houthis, reported that Israeli airstrikes on Yemen's capital city of Sanaa had killed two civilians and injured another five. Iran condemns these actions that demonstrate Israel's hostility towards the development and prosperity of the Middle East nations, the spokesman added. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed airstrikes on Houthi targets in the Sanaa area, including a military complex containing the presidential palace, two power plants and a fuel storage facility.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250812/iraq-syria-eye-restoration-of-strategic-oil-pipeline-1122599864.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/03/1c/1082470464_172:0:2829:1993_1920x0_80_0_0_7397bc7e408767375edcce435f7729d8.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
mideast crisis, iran-israel conflict, iran-israel row, middle east politics, israel vs houthi, israel attacks ansar allah
mideast crisis, iran-israel conflict, iran-israel row, middle east politics, israel vs houthi, israel attacks ansar allah
Iran Slams Israeli Attacks on Houthi Civilian Infrastructure as War Crime
08:19 GMT 25.08.2025 (Updated: 08:30 GMT 25.08.2025)
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Israeli attacks on Yemen's civilian and economic structure are a war crime, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said on Sunday.
Earlier in the day, Yemeni broadcaster Al Masirah, which is run by the Ansar Allah movement, also known as the Houthis, reported that Israeli airstrikes on Yemen's capital city of Sanaa had killed two civilians and injured another five.
"The Israeli regime's repeated attacks on Yemen's economic and civilian infrastructure, including airports, ports, power plants and food warehouses, constitute war crimes and crimes against humanity," Baghaei said.
Iran condemns these actions that demonstrate Israel's hostility towards the development and prosperity of the Middle East nations, the spokesman added.
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed airstrikes on Houthi targets in the Sanaa area, including a military complex containing the presidential palace, two power plants and a fuel storage facility.