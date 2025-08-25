International
Iran Slams Israeli Attacks on Houthi Civilian Infrastructure as War Crime
Iran Slams Israeli Attacks on Houthi Civilian Infrastructure as War Crime
Israeli attacks on Yemen's civilian and economic structure are a war crime, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said on Sunday.
Earlier in the day, Yemeni broadcaster Al Masirah, which is run by the Ansar Allah movement, also known as the Houthis, reported that Israeli airstrikes on Yemen's capital city of Sanaa had killed two civilians and injured another five. Iran condemns these actions that demonstrate Israel's hostility towards the development and prosperity of the Middle East nations, the spokesman added. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed airstrikes on Houthi targets in the Sanaa area, including a military complex containing the presidential palace, two power plants and a fuel storage facility.
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Israeli attacks on Yemen's civilian and economic structure are a war crime, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said on Sunday.
Earlier in the day, Yemeni broadcaster Al Masirah, which is run by the Ansar Allah movement, also known as the Houthis, reported that Israeli airstrikes on Yemen's capital city of Sanaa had killed two civilians and injured another five.
"The Israeli regime's repeated attacks on Yemen's economic and civilian infrastructure, including airports, ports, power plants and food warehouses, constitute war crimes and crimes against humanity," Baghaei said.
Iran condemns these actions that demonstrate Israel's hostility towards the development and prosperity of the Middle East nations, the spokesman added.
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed airstrikes on Houthi targets in the Sanaa area, including a military complex containing the presidential palace, two power plants and a fuel storage facility.
