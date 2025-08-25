https://sputnikglobe.com/20250825/iran-slams-israeli-attacks-on-houthi-civilian-infrastructure-as-war-crime-1122671824.html

Iran Slams Israeli Attacks on Houthi Civilian Infrastructure as War Crime

Israeli attacks on Yemen's civilian and economic structure are a war crime, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, Yemeni broadcaster Al Masirah, which is run by the Ansar Allah movement, also known as the Houthis, reported that Israeli airstrikes on Yemen's capital city of Sanaa had killed two civilians and injured another five. Iran condemns these actions that demonstrate Israel's hostility towards the development and prosperity of the Middle East nations, the spokesman added. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed airstrikes on Houthi targets in the Sanaa area, including a military complex containing the presidential palace, two power plants and a fuel storage facility.

