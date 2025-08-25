International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250825/russian-prosecutors-label-swiss-ngo-international-baccalaureate-undesirable-1122670831.html
Russian Prosecutors Label Swiss NGO International Baccalaureate Undesirable
Russian Prosecutors Label Swiss NGO International Baccalaureate Undesirable
Sputnik International
The Russian Prosecutor General's Office said on Monday that it had declared the activities of Swiss non-governmental organization International Baccalaureate undesirable in Russia.
2025-08-25T06:04+0000
2025-08-25T06:04+0000
world
switzerland
russia
ukraine
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105424/68/1054246873_0:100:1921:1180_1920x0_80_0_0_2333167257f595b9dd075db7aa10fe37.jpg
"By the decision of the Russian Prosecutor General's Office the activities of the non-governmental organization International Baccalaureate (Switzerland) are considered undesirable in Russia," the statement read. The NGO's goal is to exert Western influence on the Russian youth by distorting well-known facts, promoting anti-Russian propaganda, and inciting ethnic hatred, the office said. The educational and methodological manuals have been adjusted since the beginning of the special military operation in Ukraine, taking into account European countries' position against Russia, the statement added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250605/british-council-exposed-soft-power-and-spying-tool-disguised-as-cultural-outreach-1122196730.html
switzerland
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105424/68/1054246873_106:0:1813:1280_1920x0_80_0_0_b77422534c0a01848490c1d91699939d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
the russian prosecutor general's office said on monday that it had declared the activities of swiss non-governmental organization international baccalaureate undesirable in russia.
the russian prosecutor general's office said on monday that it had declared the activities of swiss non-governmental organization international baccalaureate undesirable in russia.

Russian Prosecutors Label Swiss NGO International Baccalaureate Undesirable

06:04 GMT 25.08.2025
CC0 / / Flag of Switzerland
Flag of Switzerland - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.08.2025
CC0 / /
Subscribe
The Russian Prosecutor General's Office said on Monday that it had declared the activities of Swiss non-governmental organization International Baccalaureate undesirable in Russia.
"By the decision of the Russian Prosecutor General's Office the activities of the non-governmental organization International Baccalaureate (Switzerland) are considered undesirable in Russia," the statement read.
The NGO's goal is to exert Western influence on the Russian youth by distorting well-known facts, promoting anti-Russian propaganda, and inciting ethnic hatred, the office said.
The educational and methodological manuals have been adjusted since the beginning of the special military operation in Ukraine, taking into account European countries' position against Russia, the statement added.
A woman looks at the temporary closure notice at the entrance to the British Council office in St. Petersburg, Russia. File photo. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.06.2025
World
British Council Exposed: Soft Power and Spying Tool Disguised as Cultural Outreach
5 June, 16:03 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала