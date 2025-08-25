https://sputnikglobe.com/20250825/russian-prosecutors-label-swiss-ngo-international-baccalaureate-undesirable-1122670831.html

Russian Prosecutors Label Swiss NGO International Baccalaureate Undesirable

The Russian Prosecutor General's Office said on Monday that it had declared the activities of Swiss non-governmental organization International Baccalaureate undesirable in Russia.

"By the decision of the Russian Prosecutor General's Office the activities of the non-governmental organization International Baccalaureate (Switzerland) are considered undesirable in Russia," the statement read. The NGO's goal is to exert Western influence on the Russian youth by distorting well-known facts, promoting anti-Russian propaganda, and inciting ethnic hatred, the office said. The educational and methodological manuals have been adjusted since the beginning of the special military operation in Ukraine, taking into account European countries' position against Russia, the statement added.

