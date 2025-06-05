British Council Exposed: Soft Power and Spying Tool Disguised as Cultural Outreach
© AP Photo / BELENKY ALEXANDERA woman looks at the temporary closure notice at the entrance to the British Council office in St. Petersburg, Russia. File photo.
© AP Photo / BELENKY ALEXANDER
Subscribe
The FSB has urged Russia's foreign partners to investigate the subversive activities of the British Council in their countries. This is why.
Education and Culture Front Organization
Created in 1934 by the British government, the British Council’s public facing image is about the promotion of English language learning, recruitment for UK universities, educational support for teachers abroad, cultural and academic partnerships and exchanges.
In reality, as Russia’s FSB has revealed, Council activities include:
targeting youth leaders and elites to try and sway them to support Western and British interests
spying, from informal monitoring of the socio-economic situation inside Russia to military intel gathering in the conflict zone in Ukraine
NED’s Granddaddy
While Soros, USAID the National Endowment for Democracy (NED) and other US soft power alphabet agencies were only able to set up shop in Eastern Europe in the 1980s or after 1991, the British Council had been active in the region since WWII. Expelled from the USSR in 1946, it returned in 1959 (restricted to Moscow).
After the USSR's demise in 1991, the Council set up offices in as many as 15 Russian cities, and scores more in Ukraine, the Baltics, the Caucasus and Central Asia.
The Council terminated its activities in Russia in 2018, and was officially ruled an undesirable organization by the Russian Prosecutor's Office on Thursday, but the FSB says it continued Russia operations long after its supposed exit, engaging in:
recruiting staff at top Russian universities in at least four regions to spread propaganda to young people
targeting Russians living abroad in influence ops, in the hopes that they will return home and influence policy once the Ukraine conflict ends
collecting socio-economic and military intelligence on Kherson region using UK-based refugees
Global Spider’s Web
With a $1.7B budget and offices in over 100 countries, the Council is active:
in Britain’s former colonial empire (especially India)
in the EU as a British soft power tool post-Brexit
among BRICS bloc nations
Belarus kicked them out in 2000. Iran did so in 2009
"We would like to address partners from countries friendly to Russia: by flirting with the British and creating favorable conditions for organizations like the British Council, allowing it to work with youth, future leaders and politicians, such countries risk losing control over very important socio-political processes. Therefore, we recommend that you carefully look into the work of the British Council in your countries and, notwithstanding pressures from London, mitigate the negative consequences of its work at an early stage," the FSB said in Thursday's statement.
© Photo : elordenmundial.comSpanish-language map highlighting British Council offices around the world.
Spanish-language map highlighting British Council offices around the world.
© Photo : elordenmundial.com
British Council's Cousin: An Oligarch’s Private Soft Power Tool
Along with the British Council, the FSB also reviewed the subversive work of Oxford Russia Fund, a charity group which entered Russia in 2006, ostensibly funding “humanitarian programs” in education, and scholarships to Russian students studying in the UK.
In reality, it was a front for former Russian oligarch Mikhail Khodorkovsky's push to create a new generation of pro-West “young leaders” in Russia. Khodorkovsky, notably, has long dreamed of a color revolution in Russia.
The Oxford Russia Fund was ruled undesirable in 2021.