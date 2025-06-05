https://sputnikglobe.com/20250605/british-council-exposed-soft-power-and-spying-tool-disguised-as-cultural-outreach-1122196730.html

British Council Exposed: Soft Power and Spying Tool Disguised as Cultural Outreach

British Council Exposed: Soft Power and Spying Tool Disguised as Cultural Outreach

Sputnik International

The FSB has urged Russia's foreign partners to investigate the subversive activities of the British Council in their countries. This is why.

2025-06-05T16:03+0000

2025-06-05T16:03+0000

2025-06-05T16:03+0000

world

mikhail khodorkovsky

george soros

russia

united kingdom (uk)

oxford

national endowment for democracy (ned)

russian federal security service (fsb)

british council

usaid

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/05/1122197013_0:0:2751:1547_1920x0_80_0_0_20f097ac625775ed9cae13804abd77e5.jpg

Education and Culture Front OrganizationCreated in 1934 by the British government, the British Council’s public facing image is about the promotion of English language learning, recruitment for UK universities, educational support for teachers abroad, cultural and academic partnerships and exchanges.In reality, as Russia’s FSB has revealed, Council activities include:NED’s GranddaddyWhile Soros, USAID the National Endowment for Democracy (NED) and other US soft power alphabet agencies were only able to set up shop in Eastern Europe in the 1980s or after 1991, the British Council had been active in the region since WWII. Expelled from the USSR in 1946, it returned in 1959 (restricted to Moscow).After the USSR's demise in 1991, the Council set up offices in as many as 15 Russian cities, and scores more in Ukraine, the Baltics, the Caucasus and Central Asia.The Council terminated its activities in Russia in 2018, and was officially ruled an undesirable organization by the Russian Prosecutor's Office on Thursday, but the FSB says it continued Russia operations long after its supposed exit, engaging in:Global Spider’s WebWith a $1.7B budget and offices in over 100 countries, the Council is active:British Council's Cousin: An Oligarch’s Private Soft Power ToolAlong with the British Council, the FSB also reviewed the subversive work of Oxford Russia Fund, a charity group which entered Russia in 2006, ostensibly funding “humanitarian programs” in education, and scholarships to Russian students studying in the UK.In reality, it was a front for former Russian oligarch Mikhail Khodorkovsky's push to create a new generation of pro-West “young leaders” in Russia. Khodorkovsky, notably, has long dreamed of a color revolution in Russia.The Oxford Russia Fund was ruled undesirable in 2021.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250605/entire-uk-state-apparatus-promoting-british-councils-interests-1122195276.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250330/what-is-the-us-institute-of-peace-the-latest-usaid-style-soft-power-tool-dismantled-by-doge-1121714075.html

russia

united kingdom (uk)

oxford

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ilya Tsukanov

what is the british council, is british council mi6, is british council uk intelligence