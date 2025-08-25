https://sputnikglobe.com/20250825/ukrainian-soldiers-from-territorial-defense-brigades-drive-luxury-cars-in-kiev-1122671577.html
Ukrainian Soldiers From Territorial Defense Brigades Drive Luxury Cars in Kiev
Ukrainian Soldiers From Territorial Defense Brigades Drive Luxury Cars in Kiev
Sputnik International
Ukrainian servicemen from territorial defense brigades drive luxury cars in the rear that are most likely purchased with money donated by volunteers, a Russian defense source told Sputnik on Sunday.
2025-08-25T08:09+0000
2025-08-25T08:09+0000
2025-08-25T08:16+0000
world
ukrainian crisis
luxury
luxury goods
luxury sports car
kiev
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/01/1118738497_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_aab223957c263e6f5619c6e3c42577e6.jpg
The source cited the incident with Ukrainian soldiers from the 112th separate territorial defense brigade complaining online that the police issued them a fine for speeding, while they were allegedly driving from Kiev to the satellite city of Brovary to shoot down Russian drones in their Land Rover Discovery Sport. The complaint raised multiple questions, mainly what those soldiers were doing in Kiev after all, the source added. However, instead of using them on the frontline, the brigade command distributes them to their friends in the rear for personal use, the source added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250819/whos-ready-to-die-for-kiev-expert-debunks-wests-empty-promises-on-ukraine-security-guarantees-1122650367.html
kiev
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/01/1118738497_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0047ab62857ad0dd7c0227dce6af4e7d.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
ukrainian crisis, ukraine luxury, ukraine hostilities, ukraine inequality
ukrainian crisis, ukraine luxury, ukraine hostilities, ukraine inequality
Ukrainian Soldiers From Territorial Defense Brigades Drive Luxury Cars in Kiev
08:09 GMT 25.08.2025 (Updated: 08:16 GMT 25.08.2025)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukrainian servicemen from territorial defense brigades drive luxury cars in the rear that are most likely purchased with money donated by volunteers, a Russian defense source told Sputnik on Sunday.
"In the rear areas of Kiev, territorial defense servicemen travel in luxury sport utility vehicles," the source said.
The source cited the incident with Ukrainian soldiers from the 112th separate territorial defense brigade complaining online that the police issued them a fine for speeding, while they were allegedly driving from Kiev to the satellite city of Brovary to shoot down Russian drones in their Land Rover Discovery Sport.
"This was supposed to trigger a public outcry against law enforcement officers, but they fell flat on their faces in the end," the source said.
The complaint raised multiple questions, mainly what those soldiers were doing in Kiev after all, the source added.
"Obviously, the boys did not intend to shoot down any drones, but were driving on their own business and exceeding the speed limit at that. The cars were probably bought by volunteers with money from Ukrainian citizens," the source said.
However, instead of using them on the frontline, the brigade command distributes them to their friends in the rear for personal use, the source added.