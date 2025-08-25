https://sputnikglobe.com/20250825/ukrainian-soldiers-from-territorial-defense-brigades-drive-luxury-cars-in-kiev-1122671577.html

Sputnik International

Ukrainian servicemen from territorial defense brigades drive luxury cars in the rear that are most likely purchased with money donated by volunteers, a Russian defense source told Sputnik on Sunday.

The source cited the incident with Ukrainian soldiers from the 112th separate territorial defense brigade complaining online that the police issued them a fine for speeding, while they were allegedly driving from Kiev to the satellite city of Brovary to shoot down Russian drones in their Land Rover Discovery Sport. The complaint raised multiple questions, mainly what those soldiers were doing in Kiev after all, the source added. However, instead of using them on the frontline, the brigade command distributes them to their friends in the rear for personal use, the source added.

