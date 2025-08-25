International
Ukrainian Soldiers From Territorial Defense Brigades Drive Luxury Cars in Kiev
Ukrainian Soldiers From Territorial Defense Brigades Drive Luxury Cars in Kiev
Ukrainian servicemen from territorial defense brigades drive luxury cars in the rear that are most likely purchased with money donated by volunteers, a Russian defense source told Sputnik on Sunday.
The source cited the incident with Ukrainian soldiers from the 112th separate territorial defense brigade complaining online that the police issued them a fine for speeding, while they were allegedly driving from Kiev to the satellite city of Brovary to shoot down Russian drones in their Land Rover Discovery Sport. The complaint raised multiple questions, mainly what those soldiers were doing in Kiev after all, the source added. However, instead of using them on the frontline, the brigade command distributes them to their friends in the rear for personal use, the source added.
Ukrainian Soldiers From Territorial Defense Brigades Drive Luxury Cars in Kiev

08:09 GMT 25.08.2025 (Updated: 08:16 GMT 25.08.2025)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukrainian servicemen from territorial defense brigades drive luxury cars in the rear that are most likely purchased with money donated by volunteers, a Russian defense source told Sputnik on Sunday.
"In the rear areas of Kiev, territorial defense servicemen travel in luxury sport utility vehicles," the source said.
The source cited the incident with Ukrainian soldiers from the 112th separate territorial defense brigade complaining online that the police issued them a fine for speeding, while they were allegedly driving from Kiev to the satellite city of Brovary to shoot down Russian drones in their Land Rover Discovery Sport.
"This was supposed to trigger a public outcry against law enforcement officers, but they fell flat on their faces in the end," the source said.
The complaint raised multiple questions, mainly what those soldiers were doing in Kiev after all, the source added.
"Obviously, the boys did not intend to shoot down any drones, but were driving on their own business and exceeding the speed limit at that. The cars were probably bought by volunteers with money from Ukrainian citizens," the source said.
However, instead of using them on the frontline, the brigade command distributes them to their friends in the rear for personal use, the source added.
