‘Who’s Ready to Die for Kiev?’ Expert Debunks West’s Empty Promises on Ukraine Security Guarantees

American University of Paris Professor Hall Gardner warns that NATO and EU security pledges are “wishful thinking”—and calls for a new approach involving Russia.

In a candid interview with Sputnik, Professor Hall Gardner, chair of the Department of International and Comparative Politics at the American University of Paris, systematically dismantled the feasibility of Western security proposals currently being advanced in diplomatic circles.The Illusion of Security GuaranteesProfessor Gardner highlighted several fundamental flaws in the Western approach:NATO Article 5 is “wishful thinking”: Extending the alliance’s mutual defense clause to Ukraine is politically untenable—even within the US.Under the UN Security Council: Sending troops to Ukraine to “guarantee” security is a formula that can be conceived only under a UN Security Council resolution requesting it and fixing its rules of engagement. Such a perspective is currently very much hypothetical.The Only Viable Path: A New European Security ArchitectureRather than recycle failed models, Gardner proposes a realistic—if politically difficult—alternative: a trilateral security framework negotiated between the EU, the US, and Russia.Within this new system, Ukraine—as an EU candidate country—could be granted credible security assurances without triggering escalation with Moscow.Empty Promises, Real Consequences Gardner warns that continuing to offer Ukraine security guarantees that cannot be implemented does more than mislead—it prolongs suffering and instability.

