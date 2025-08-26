International
China Lodges Protest to Japan Over Comments on 80th Victory Anniversary
China Lodges Protest to Japan Over Comments on 80th Victory Anniversary
Beijing has given Tokyo a serious representation due to the Japanese side's call for other countries not to participate in events dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the victory over Japan in China, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said on Tuesday.
On Monday, the Kyodo news agency reported, citing diplomatic sources, that Japan informed other countries via its foreign missions that China's events regarding the anniversary focus on the past too much and have an anti-Japanese connotation. Tokyo recommended other countries to carefully consider the possibility of their participation in these events. The spokesman also called on Tokyo to recognize and reflect on the history of its aggression, and to completely sever ties with militarism.
China Lodges Protest to Japan Over Comments on 80th Victory Anniversary

10:40 GMT 26.08.2025
BEIJING (Sputnik) - Beijing has given Tokyo a serious representation due to the Japanese side's call for other countries not to participate in events dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the victory over Japan in China, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said on Tuesday.
On Monday, the Kyodo news agency reported, citing diplomatic sources, that Japan informed other countries via its foreign missions that China's events regarding the anniversary focus on the past too much and have an anti-Japanese connotation. Tokyo recommended other countries to carefully consider the possibility of their participation in these events.
"China has made a serious representation to the Japanese side and demanded explanations from the Japanese side," Guo told a briefing.
World
How a Soviet Blitz Campaign Against Imperial Japan Helped Create Modern North Korea
15 August, 10:42 GMT
The spokesman also called on Tokyo to recognize and reflect on the history of its aggression, and to completely sever ties with militarism.
