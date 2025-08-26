International
China, Russia Should Promote Fairer International Order - Xi Jinping
China, Russia Should Promote Fairer International Order - Xi Jinping
China and Russia should promote the development of the international order in a fairer direction, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday. 26.08.2025, Sputnik International
On Tuesday, Xi Jinping met with Russian State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin in Beijing. The development of high-level relations between China and Russia is a source of stability and peace throughout the world, he said. Beijing and Moscow should continue their traditional friendship, deepen strategic mutual trust and strengthen cooperation, Xi Jinping also said. China and the Soviet Union made enormous sacrifices and made significant contributions to the victory in World War II, Xi recalled.
05:12 GMT 26.08.2025
Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Russian State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin in Beijing
China and Russia should promote the development of the international order in a fairer direction, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday.
On Tuesday, Xi Jinping met with Russian State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin in Beijing.
"The parties should uphold true multilateralism and promote the development of a fairer and more rational international order," China Central Television quotes the Chinese leader as saying.
The development of high-level relations between China and Russia is a source of stability and peace throughout the world, he said.
Beijing and Moscow should continue their traditional friendship, deepen strategic mutual trust and strengthen cooperation, Xi Jinping also said.
China and the Soviet Union made enormous sacrifices and made significant contributions to the victory in World War II, Xi recalled.
"As the main theaters of World War II in Asia and Europe respectively, China and the Soviet Union made enormous national sacrifices, resisting Japanese militarism and Nazi aggression, making significant contributions to the victory in this war," he said.
World
Russia's Volodin Conveys Warm Greetings, Good Wishes From Putin to Xi Jinping
03:58 GMT
