China, Russia Should Promote Fairer International Order - Xi Jinping

China and Russia should promote the development of the international order in a fairer direction, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday. 26.08.2025, Sputnik International

On Tuesday, Xi Jinping met with Russian State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin in Beijing. The development of high-level relations between China and Russia is a source of stability and peace throughout the world, he said. Beijing and Moscow should continue their traditional friendship, deepen strategic mutual trust and strengthen cooperation, Xi Jinping also said. China and the Soviet Union made enormous sacrifices and made significant contributions to the victory in World War II, Xi recalled.

