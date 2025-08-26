https://sputnikglobe.com/20250826/russias-volodin-conveys-warm-greetings-good-wishes-from-putin-to-xi-jinping-1122673714.html
Russia's Volodin Conveys Warm Greetings, Good Wishes From Putin to Xi Jinping
Russian State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin conveyed warm greetings and good wishes from Russian President Vladimir Putin to Chinese President Xi Jinping during a meeting with the latter.
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/10/1118481032_0:0:2685:1510_1920x0_80_0_0_a4036bd4baa446aabe479f340b125710.jpg
Volodin briefed Xi about the tenth meeting of the interparliamentary commission on cooperation between the Russian Federal Assembly and the Chinese National People's Congress (NPC) that took place today in Beijing. The State Duma chairman also expressed gratitude to Xi Jinping for preserving historical memory and paying attention to memorials to Soviet soldiers and officers. Volodin, as the head of the Russian parliamentary delegation, is in the People's Republic of China on an official visit. Earlier, Volodin met with Chairman of the NPC Standing Committee Zhao Leji.
2025
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/10/1118481032_182:0:2685:1877_1920x0_80_0_0_89581e0ad6dc397e82c907e827c34138.jpg
