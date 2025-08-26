https://sputnikglobe.com/20250826/german-army-fires-100-soldiers-for-right-wing-extremism-in-2024-up-50--reports-1122673952.html

German Army Fires 100 Soldiers for Right-Wing Extremism in 2024; Up 50% — Reports

Almost 100 soldiers were dismissed from the Bundeswehr in 2024 for right-wing extremism, by half more than in the previous year, the portal of the German public television program Tagesschau reported, citing the German government's response to a request from Bundestag member Zada ​​Salikhovic from the Left faction, which was made available to the editorial staff.

"The number of cases of right-wing extremism in the Bundeswehr has increased: in 2024, 97 soldiers were dismissed due to right-wing extremist incidents, the portal said. In the previous year, there were 62 such cases. The Commissioner for the Armed Forces demands that suspicious cases be processed more quickly, it said. It is specified that the Ministry of Defense in its current response lists only 280 suspicious cases of right-wing extremism — about 30% more than in 2023. Similar data was already indicated in the report of the Commissioner for the Armed Forces in the spring. The Ministry of Defense, among other things, gives the following example: a soldier in Cologne in May 2024 allegedly sang right-wing extremist songs and showed the Hitler salute — not once, but repeatedly. This is just one of dozens of cases that are currently causing concern to the Bundeswehr, the publication specified. It is noted that in more than 17 confirmed cases, Bundeswehr soldiers demonstrated the Hitler salute in 2024. Many more cases reached the stage of suspicion: around 50 soldiers allegedly showed the Hitler salute last year. A detailed report from the Coordination Center for Suspected Cases of Extremism in the Ministry of Defense with additional data is expected next week. Opposition politician Zada ​​Salihovic from the Left faction considers the increase in right-wing extremist incidents alarming. At the same time, the defense ministry responded that the number of 280 cases compared to the total number of employees "is only a very small number." The Bundeswehr currently has about 180,000 professional and contract soldiers, as well as conscripts, and another 80,000 civilian employees, the portal specified.

