https://sputnikglobe.com/20250826/russia-completes-digitalization-of-railway-section-in-azerbaijan-georgia-corridor-1122674632.html

Russia Completes Digitalization of Railway Section in Azerbaijan-Georgia Corridor

Russia Completes Digitalization of Railway Section in Azerbaijan-Georgia Corridor

Sputnik International

In Azerbaijan, specialists from 1520 Signal (part of National Projects Construction) have equipped the Ujar-Hajigabul railway section with modern automation systems. This completes the digitalization of train traffic control on the Baku-Beyuk-Kesik line, which is part of the international transport corridor between Azerbaijan and Georgia.

2025-08-26T10:25+0000

2025-08-26T10:25+0000

2025-08-26T10:25+0000

russian economy

russian economy under sanctions

azerbaijan

georgia

beyond politics

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105726/10/1057261037_0:107:2048:1259_1920x0_80_0_0_3f124a4443d6e258f0721be800d754eb.jpg

The project was implemented in partnership with Rail Trans Service company, with the customer being Azerbaijan Railways.Dmitry Bolotsky emphasized that the digitalization will allow increasing the speed of passenger trains on the Baku-Beyuk-Kesik line from 100 km/h to 140 km/h, and freight trains from 80 km/h to 120 km/h. The interval between trains is expected to be reduced from 20 to 8 minutes in the future.The 122-km Ujar-Hajigabul section had not been modernized for over forty years, since 1980. As part of the project, outdated relay systems were replaced with modern digital automation - the microprocessor-based interlocking system MPTs-EL-AZ.Now, station dispatchers will be able to remotely switch points and signals, set routes, monitor device parameters, and promptly identify pre-failure conditions of equipment via computer.The new system will control the operation of 6 stations, 19 level crossings, and over 120 sets of points. The system manufacturer is the Azerbaijani company Rail Trans Service, and the development is based on digital solutions from National Projects Construction's Russian companies.In total, since 2019, National Projects Construction companies have switched 711 sets of points and 27 stations on the Baku-Beyuk-Kesik line to digital control mode, including the major hubs of Ganja, Yevlakh, Ujar, and the Beyuk-Kesik power changeover station.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250804/suez-canal-hopes-to-sign-partnership-agreement-with-russia---1122550643.html

azerbaijan

georgia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian national projects, railway digitalization, russian economy under sanctions, russian economy