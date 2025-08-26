https://sputnikglobe.com/20250826/russia-urges-israel-to-prevent-deterioration-of-situation-in-gaza-strip-1122674923.html

Russia Urges Israel to Prevent Deterioration of Situation in Gaza Strip

Russia Urges Israel to Prevent Deterioration of Situation in Gaza Strip

Sputnik International

Russia calls on Israel to take urgent measures to prevent the deterioration of the situation in the Gaza Strip and restore unhindered humanitarian access, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

2025-08-26T10:36+0000

2025-08-26T10:36+0000

2025-08-26T10:36+0000

world

middle east

middle east conflict

gaza strip

israel-gaza conflict

gaza violence

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/01/03/1121343123_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_b9620983d5dac7d9f3aa353d1019b957.jpg

"The Russian side calls on the Israeli authorities to take urgent measures to prevent a further degradation, stop the fire, restore unhindered humanitarian access, and ensure that all those in need receive the necessary humanitarian aid, including food," the ministry said in a statement. Moscow hopes to coordinate in the UN a draft decision on the situation in Gaza with a focus on overcoming the humanitarian catastrophe, the ministry added. "According to available information, in the coming period, the UN Security Council member states plan to make another attempt to coordinate a draft decision on Gaza with a focus on overcoming the humanitarian catastrophe. Moscow expects that such a document will be adopted this time," the statement read.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250825/death-toll-from-israeli-airstrike-on-yemens-sanaa-rises-to-6---houthi-health-ministry-1122670575.html

gaza strip

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

gaza violence, gaza genocide, israel vs gaza, palestine-israel conflict