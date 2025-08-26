International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250826/russia-urges-israel-to-prevent-deterioration-of-situation-in-gaza-strip-1122674923.html
Russia Urges Israel to Prevent Deterioration of Situation in Gaza Strip
Russia Urges Israel to Prevent Deterioration of Situation in Gaza Strip
Sputnik International
Russia calls on Israel to take urgent measures to prevent the deterioration of the situation in the Gaza Strip and restore unhindered humanitarian access, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.
2025-08-26T10:36+0000
2025-08-26T10:36+0000
world
middle east
middle east conflict
gaza strip
israel-gaza conflict
gaza violence
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/01/03/1121343123_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_b9620983d5dac7d9f3aa353d1019b957.jpg
"The Russian side calls on the Israeli authorities to take urgent measures to prevent a further degradation, stop the fire, restore unhindered humanitarian access, and ensure that all those in need receive the necessary humanitarian aid, including food," the ministry said in a statement. Moscow hopes to coordinate in the UN a draft decision on the situation in Gaza with a focus on overcoming the humanitarian catastrophe, the ministry added. "According to available information, in the coming period, the UN Security Council member states plan to make another attempt to coordinate a draft decision on Gaza with a focus on overcoming the humanitarian catastrophe. Moscow expects that such a document will be adopted this time," the statement read.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250825/death-toll-from-israeli-airstrike-on-yemens-sanaa-rises-to-6---houthi-health-ministry-1122670575.html
gaza strip
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/01/03/1121343123_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1aca027ce4d9c08dc95bc4ef12c2a016.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
gaza violence, gaza genocide, israel vs gaza, palestine-israel conflict
gaza violence, gaza genocide, israel vs gaza, palestine-israel conflict

Russia Urges Israel to Prevent Deterioration of Situation in Gaza Strip

10:36 GMT 26.08.2025
© AP Photo / Abdel Kareem HanaPalestinian children next to a building destroyed by Israeli army strikes in the central Gaza Strip town of Khan Younis, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025.
Palestinian children next to a building destroyed by Israeli army strikes in the central Gaza Strip town of Khan Younis, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.08.2025
© AP Photo / Abdel Kareem Hana
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia calls on Israel to take urgent measures to prevent the deterioration of the situation in the Gaza Strip and restore unhindered humanitarian access, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.
"The Russian side calls on the Israeli authorities to take urgent measures to prevent a further degradation, stop the fire, restore unhindered humanitarian access, and ensure that all those in need receive the necessary humanitarian aid, including food," the ministry said in a statement.
Houthi supporters burn American and Israeli flags during a protest in Sanaa, Yemen, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.08.2025
World
Death Toll From Israeli Airstrike on Yemen's Sanaa Rises to 6 - Houthi Health Ministry
Yesterday, 03:41 GMT
Moscow hopes to coordinate in the UN a draft decision on the situation in Gaza with a focus on overcoming the humanitarian catastrophe, the ministry added.
"According to available information, in the coming period, the UN Security Council member states plan to make another attempt to coordinate a draft decision on Gaza with a focus on overcoming the humanitarian catastrophe. Moscow expects that such a document will be adopted this time," the statement read.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала