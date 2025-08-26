https://sputnikglobe.com/20250826/russia-urges-israel-to-prevent-deterioration-of-situation-in-gaza-strip-1122674923.html
Russia Urges Israel to Prevent Deterioration of Situation in Gaza Strip
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia calls on Israel to take urgent measures to prevent the deterioration of the situation in the Gaza Strip and restore unhindered humanitarian access, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.
"The Russian side calls on the Israeli authorities to take urgent measures to prevent a further degradation, stop the fire, restore unhindered humanitarian access, and ensure that all those in need receive the necessary humanitarian aid, including food," the ministry said in a statement.
Moscow hopes to coordinate in the UN a draft decision on the situation in Gaza with a focus on overcoming the humanitarian catastrophe, the ministry added.
"According to available information, in the coming period, the UN Security Council member states plan to make another attempt to coordinate a draft decision on Gaza with a focus on overcoming the humanitarian catastrophe. Moscow expects that such a document will be adopted this time," the statement read.