Ukraine Could Not Attack Druzhba Pipeline Without Coordinating With Brussels - Szijjarto
Ukraine Could Not Attack Druzhba Pipeline Without Coordinating With Brussels - Szijjarto
26.08.2025
"It is very difficult to imagine that this issue [the attacks on the Druzhba oil pipeline] would not arise between [Ukrainian President Volodymyr] Zelenskyy and von der Leyen, as well as other European leaders ... I think it is unrealistic that this issue did not arise between them," Szijjarto said.This year, Ukrainian forces repeatedly attacked the Druzhba pipeline, disrupting the flow of Russian oil to Hungary and Slovakia.Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova described these attacks as pure "banditry" that Western countries should condemn.
18:36 GMT 26.08.2025
The logo of the Druzhba oil pipeline outside the town of Mozyr, Gomel Region.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Tuesday that the scenario in which Ukraine attacked the Druzhba oil pipeline without coordinating with the European Commission, its President Ursula von der Leyen and European leaders is unrealistic.
"It is very difficult to imagine that this issue [the attacks on the Druzhba oil pipeline] would not arise between [Ukrainian President Volodymyr] Zelenskyy and von der Leyen, as well as other European leaders ... I think it is unrealistic that this issue did not arise between them," Szijjarto said.
This year, Ukrainian forces repeatedly attacked the Druzhba pipeline, disrupting the flow of Russian oil to Hungary and Slovakia.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova described these attacks as pure "banditry" that Western countries should condemn.
