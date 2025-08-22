https://sputnikglobe.com/20250822/i-am-very-angry-trump-writes-to-orban-over-ukraines-strikes-on-druzhba-pipeline-1122661012.html

'I Am Very Angry': Trump Writes to Orban Over Ukraine’s Strikes on Druzhba Pipeline

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban published on Friday US President Donald Trump's response to his letter, where he said he was "very angry" to hear the news about Ukraine's attack on the Druzhba oil pipeline.

"Victor, I do not like hearing this - I am very angry about it. Tell Slovakia. You are great friend," Trump's response to the letter posted by Orban on social media read.Earlier in the day, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said that oil supplies via the Druzhba pipeline to Hungary and Slovakia have been stopped, according to preliminary information, for five days due to a Ukrainian attack.

