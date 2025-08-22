International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250822/i-am-very-angry-trump-writes-to-orban-over-ukraines-strikes-on-druzhba-pipeline-1122661012.html
'I Am Very Angry': Trump Writes to Orban Over Ukraine’s Strikes on Druzhba Pipeline
'I Am Very Angry': Trump Writes to Orban Over Ukraine’s Strikes on Druzhba Pipeline
Sputnik International
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban published on Friday US President Donald Trump's response to his letter, where he said he was "very angry" to hear the news about Ukraine's attack on the Druzhba oil pipeline.
2025-08-22T11:23+0000
2025-08-22T11:23+0000
world
viktor orban
donald trump
peter szijjarto
ukraine
hungary
slovakia
druzhba pipeline
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/01/10/1121437119_0:449:2842:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d22314b33d6d3c8f32921c088046cc1d.jpg
"Victor, I do not like hearing this - I am very angry about it. Tell Slovakia. You are great friend," Trump's response to the letter posted by Orban on social media read.Earlier in the day, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said that oil supplies via the Druzhba pipeline to Hungary and Slovakia have been stopped, according to preliminary information, for five days due to a Ukrainian attack.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241202/druzhba-pipeline-damaged-polands-operator-not-ruling-out-any-causes-including-sabotage-1121065227.html
ukraine
hungary
slovakia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/01/10/1121437119_109:0:2840:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_183d2390226b15ee9955069538f3e35f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
hungarian prime minister viktor orban, us president donald trump, ukraine's attack on the druzhba oil pipeline
hungarian prime minister viktor orban, us president donald trump, ukraine's attack on the druzhba oil pipeline

'I Am Very Angry': Trump Writes to Orban Over Ukraine’s Strikes on Druzhba Pipeline

11:23 GMT 22.08.2025
© Sputnik / Yuryi AbramochkinRussia's Druzhba oil pipeline. File photo
Russia's Druzhba oil pipeline. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.08.2025
© Sputnik / Yuryi Abramochkin
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban published on Friday US President Donald Trump's response to his letter, where he said he was "very angry" to hear the news about Ukraine's attack on the Druzhba oil pipeline.
"Victor, I do not like hearing this - I am very angry about it. Tell Slovakia. You are great friend," Trump's response to the letter posted by Orban on social media read.
Earlier in the day, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said that oil supplies via the Druzhba pipeline to Hungary and Slovakia have been stopped, according to preliminary information, for five days due to a Ukrainian attack.
A Jan. 10, 2007 file photo shows a pumping station at the end of the oil pipeline Druzhba (Friendship) in the eastern German refinery PCK Schwedt, background, in Schwedt. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.12.2024
World
Druzhba Pipeline Damaged, Poland's Operator Not Ruling Out Any Causes, Including Sabotage
2 December 2024, 02:22 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала