Vucic Compelled to Take Hard Stance on Riots in Serbia
Vucic Compelled to Take Hard Stance on Riots in Serbia
Sputnik International
The political situation and rallies in Serbia compel President Aleksandar Vucic to demonstrate a tough stance, but force is used by the authorities adequately and within the country's constitution, Russian Ambassador to Belgrade Alexander Botsan-Kharchenko told Sputnik.
"It is necessary, he is being forced to take a tough stance in the situation on the street. These are calls for violence, for riot. With the use of force, indeed, but within the constitution and adequately - but what other option can there be when riots are going on, they are called for?" Botsan-Kharchenko Russian Ambassador to Belgrade Alexander Botsan-Kharchenko told Sputnik.Vucic is looking for a balance between rigidity and taking into account the reasonable demands of the protesters, the ambassador added. Student and opposition protests began in Serbia after the collapse of a canopy at the Novi Sad railway station on November 1, 2024, killing 16 people. The situation in Serbian cities escalated in mid-August. As protesters became more agitated during the late hours, they became more confrontational towards law enforcement agents, barricading and blocking access roads.
The political situation and rallies in Serbia compel President Aleksandar Vucic to demonstrate a tough stance, but force is used by the authorities adequately and within the country's constitution, Russian Ambassador to Belgrade Alexander Botsan-Kharchenko told Sputnik.
"It is necessary, he is being forced to take a tough stance in the situation on the street. These are calls for violence, for riot. With the use of force, indeed, but within the constitution and adequately - but what other option can there be when riots are going on, they are called for?" Botsan-Kharchenko Russian Ambassador to Belgrade Alexander Botsan-Kharchenko told Sputnik.
Vucic is looking for a balance between rigidity and taking into account the reasonable demands of the protesters, the ambassador added.
"Now is a critically important period when it is essential to find a balance between active opposition, a tough stance … And a certain flexibility and constructive approach. I want to emphasize one thing: in his line of counteraction to these protests, he does not immediately dismiss all the demands [of the protesters] using only the force factor," Botsan-Kharchenko said.
World
Protests in Serbia Leave 6 Policemen Injured, 56 People Detained
17 August, 10:10 GMT
World
Protests in Serbia Leave 6 Policemen Injured, 56 People Detained
17 August, 10:10 GMT
Student and opposition protests began in Serbia after the collapse of a canopy at the Novi Sad railway station on November 1, 2024, killing 16 people.
The situation in Serbian cities escalated in mid-August. As protesters became more agitated during the late hours, they became more confrontational towards law enforcement agents, barricading and blocking access roads.
