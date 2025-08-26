https://sputnikglobe.com/20250826/vucic-compelled-to-take-hard-stance-on-riots-in-serbia-1122674457.html
The political situation and rallies in Serbia compel President Aleksandar Vucic to demonstrate a tough stance, but force is used by the authorities adequately and within the country's constitution, Russian Ambassador to Belgrade Alexander Botsan-Kharchenko told Sputnik.
"It is necessary, he is being forced to take a tough stance in the situation on the street. These are calls for violence, for riot. With the use of force, indeed, but within the constitution and adequately - but what other option can there be when riots are going on, they are called for?" Botsan-Kharchenko Russian Ambassador to Belgrade Alexander Botsan-Kharchenko told Sputnik.Vucic is looking for a balance between rigidity and taking into account the reasonable demands of the protesters, the ambassador added. Student and opposition protests began in Serbia after the collapse of a canopy at the Novi Sad railway station on November 1, 2024, killing 16 people. The situation in Serbian cities escalated in mid-August. As protesters became more agitated during the late hours, they became more confrontational towards law enforcement agents, barricading and blocking access roads.
"It is necessary, he is being forced to take a tough stance in the situation on the street. These are calls for violence, for riot. With the use of force, indeed, but within the constitution and adequately - but what other option can there be when riots are going on, they are called for?" Botsan-Kharchenko Russian Ambassador to Belgrade Alexander Botsan-Kharchenko told Sputnik.
Vucic is looking for a balance between rigidity and taking into account the reasonable demands of the protesters, the ambassador added.
"Now is a critically important period when it is essential to find a balance between active opposition, a tough stance … And a certain flexibility and constructive approach. I want to emphasize one thing: in his line of counteraction to these protests, he does not immediately dismiss all the demands [of the protesters] using only the force factor," Botsan-Kharchenko said.
Student and opposition protests began in Serbia after the collapse of a canopy at the Novi Sad railway station on November 1, 2024, killing 16 people.
The situation in Serbian cities escalated in mid-August. As protesters became more agitated during the late hours, they became more confrontational towards law enforcement agents, barricading and blocking access roads.