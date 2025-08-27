https://sputnikglobe.com/20250827/first-iaea-inspector-team-returns-to-iran-preparing-to-begin-work---grossi-1122676967.html

First IAEA Inspector Team Returns to Iran, Preparing to Begin Work - Grossi

The first group of inspectors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has returned to Iran and is preparing to begin its work, Director General Rafael Grossi said on Tuesday.

"We have been discussing with them [the Iranian authorities] now. The first team of IAEA inspectors is back in Iran, and we are about to restart [inspections]," Grossi told Fox News.On August 26, the talks between Iran and the E3 countries - the United Kingdom, Germany and France - took place against the backdrop of a statement by the E3 countries on their readiness to use the mechanism for restoring international sanctions if Tehran does not agree to a nuclear deal by the end of August or to extend UN Security Council Resolution 2231, which expires on October 18, 2025. European countries demanded that Iran begin negotiations with the United States to reach a new agreement on the Iranian nuclear deal.

