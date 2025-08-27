https://sputnikglobe.com/20250827/germany-has-more-information-on-nord-stream-blasts-than-revealed---russias-un-mission-1122677217.html
Germany Has More Information on Nord Stream Blasts Than Revealed - Russia's UN Mission
Germany has more information on the explosions of the Nord Stream gas pipelines than it reveals, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative Dmitry Polyansky said on Tuesday.
"German authorities clearly do have much more information about what happened, much more than the information that they have been giving to the media in small doses," Polyansky stated. Russia calls on German authorities "not to try and cover up the truth, but to demonstrate genuine cooperation and to provide the information in full," the diplomat added."We believe that the situation around Nord Stream sabotage is very important. It is developing in a wrong way," Polyanskiy said at the UN Security Council stakeout area.Russia is being "kept in the dark" on the Nord Stream sabotage investigation and on the latest arrest of a suspect, he added.Russia considers the version that amateur divers exploded the pipelines " questionable," the deputy envoy said.Polyansky has warned that inaction sends signals and instructions to terrorists worldwide, prompting the repetition of such infrastructure attacks.Last week, Italian carabinieri arrested a 49-year-old Ukrainian national on suspicion of leading a sabotage group that bombed the Nord Stream gas pipeline in the Baltic Sea. The suspect was arrested at Germany's request after coming to Italy on vacation with his family.
Germany Has More Information on Nord Stream Blasts Than Revealed - Russia's UN Mission
03:58 GMT 27.08.2025 (Updated: 04:00 GMT 27.08.2025)
