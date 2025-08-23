International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250823/arrested-ukrainian-suspected-of-leading-operation-to-bomb-nord-stream-pipeline---reports-1122665799.html
Arrested Ukrainian Suspected of Leading Operation to Bomb Nord Stream Pipeline - Reports
Arrested Ukrainian Suspected of Leading Operation to Bomb Nord Stream Pipeline - Reports
Sputnik International
German investigators suspect a Ukrainian citizen, who has recently been arrested in Italy, of leading a sabotage group that bombed the Nord Stream gas pipeline in the Baltic Sea, Germany's television channel reported on Saturday, citing the arrest warrant.
2025-08-23T11:34+0000
2025-08-23T11:34+0000
world
italy
germany
ukraine
nord stream
nord stream pipeline
nord stream 2
nord stream ag
russia
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/0c/1117285675_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_71ec0928f82b4eedb8cbf3857f39c30a.jpg
Sergei K., is believed to have led the operation and the sabotage group, ARD reported. He was allegedly part of the crew of the Andromeda, a yacht that Ukrainians are said to have used for sabotage on the gas pipeline. On Thursday, Italian carabinieri arrested a 49-year-old Ukrainian in the province of Rimini. The suspect was arrested after coming to Italy on vacation with his family. The carabinieri identified him after he checked into a hotel. The Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas links were hit by explosions in September 2022. Germany, Denmark and Sweden did not rule out an act of sabotage. The Russian Prosecutor General's Office opened an investigation into the attack on suspicion of international terrorism. Russia repeatedly requested data on other countries' investigations into the explosions but never received it, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250821/ukrainian-suspect-in-nord-stream-sabotage-arrested-in-italy--german-prosecutors-1122658387.html
italy
germany
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/0c/1117285675_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_82adfc230fe36525b762a5621c9e6df5.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
arrested ukrainian, operation to bomb nord stream pipeline, nord stream gas pipeline in the baltic sea
arrested ukrainian, operation to bomb nord stream pipeline, nord stream gas pipeline in the baltic sea

Arrested Ukrainian Suspected of Leading Operation to Bomb Nord Stream Pipeline - Reports

11:34 GMT 23.08.2025
© Sputnik / Sergey Guneev / Go to the mediabankNord Stream Pipe
Nord Stream Pipe - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.08.2025
© Sputnik / Sergey Guneev
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - German investigators suspect a Ukrainian citizen, who has recently been arrested in Italy, of leading a sabotage group that bombed the Nord Stream gas pipeline in the Baltic Sea, Germany's television channel reported on Saturday, citing the arrest warrant.
Sergei K., is believed to have led the operation and the sabotage group, ARD reported. He was allegedly part of the crew of the Andromeda, a yacht that Ukrainians are said to have used for sabotage on the gas pipeline.
On Thursday, Italian carabinieri arrested a 49-year-old Ukrainian in the province of Rimini. The suspect was arrested after coming to Italy on vacation with his family. The carabinieri identified him after he checked into a hotel.
The Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas links were hit by explosions in September 2022. Germany, Denmark and Sweden did not rule out an act of sabotage. The Russian Prosecutor General's Office opened an investigation into the attack on suspicion of international terrorism. Russia repeatedly requested data on other countries' investigations into the explosions but never received it, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
Gas leak location on Nord Stream 2 - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.08.2025
World
Ukrainian Suspect in Nord Stream Sabotage Arrested in Italy – German Prosecutors
21 August, 11:21 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала