Poland's President Seeks to Prevent EU-Mercosur Trade Agreement
Polish President Karol Nawrocki said he wants to form a blocking minority in the EU Council in order to prevent the signing of a free trade agreement between the European Union and South American trade bloc Mercosur.
Declaring his intent during a meeting with his cabinet, Nawrocki insisted that he acts with Poland’s national interests in mind.Nawrocki added that he is even willing to work together with his political opponents like Donald Tusk in order to shoot down the EU-Mercosur trade pact.Last year, Polish farmers staged mass protest rallies against the EU-Mercosur free trade deal, with protesters arguing that the agreement would be detrimental to Poland’s own agriculture.
