International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250827/polands-president-seeks-to-prevent-eu-mercosur-trade-agreement-1122678067.html
Poland's President Seeks to Prevent EU-Mercosur Trade Agreement
Poland's President Seeks to Prevent EU-Mercosur Trade Agreement
Sputnik International
Polish President Karol Nawrocki said he wants to form a blocking minority in the EU Council in order to prevent the signing of a free trade agreement between the European Union and South American trade bloc Mercosur.
2025-08-27T11:11+0000
2025-08-27T11:11+0000
world
poland
mercosur
free trade
european union (eu)
opposition
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/02/1122173450_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_e12ac99bbc7a70479761c2038f3d7652.jpg
Declaring his intent during a meeting with his cabinet, Nawrocki insisted that he acts with Poland’s national interests in mind.Nawrocki added that he is even willing to work together with his political opponents like Donald Tusk in order to shoot down the EU-Mercosur trade pact.Last year, Polish farmers staged mass protest rallies against the EU-Mercosur free trade deal, with protesters arguing that the agreement would be detrimental to Poland’s own agriculture.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241212/french-farmers-dump-hay-tires-manure-in-dijon-protesting-eu-mercosur-deal-1121151513.html
poland
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/02/1122173450_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d6635dc18800debe0dc34da6c0c3215a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
eu mercosur free trade, poland mercosur
eu mercosur free trade, poland mercosur

Poland's President Seeks to Prevent EU-Mercosur Trade Agreement

11:11 GMT 27.08.2025
© AP Photo / Czarek SokolowskiPoland's new President Karol Nawrocki addresses supporters at his headquarters after the presidential election runoff in Warsaw, Poland, Sunday, June 1, 2025.
Poland's new President Karol Nawrocki addresses supporters at his headquarters after the presidential election runoff in Warsaw, Poland, Sunday, June 1, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.08.2025
© AP Photo / Czarek Sokolowski
Subscribe
Polish President Karol Nawrocki wants to form a blocking minority in the EU Council in order to prevent the signing of a free trade agreement between the European Union and South American trade bloc Mercosur.
Declaring his intent during a meeting with his cabinet, Nawrocki insisted that he acts with Poland’s national interests in mind.
Nawrocki added that he is even willing to work together with his political opponents like Donald Tusk in order to shoot down the EU-Mercosur trade pact.
Last year, Polish farmers staged mass protest rallies against the EU-Mercosur free trade deal, with protesters arguing that the agreement would be detrimental to Poland’s own agriculture.
French farmers protestin in Paris - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.12.2024
World
French Farmers Dump Hay, Tires, Manure in Dijon Protesting EU-MERCOSUR Deal
12 December 2024, 04:45 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала