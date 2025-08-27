International
Russia-US Work on Ukrainian Issue Should Be Conducted in Non-Public Format: Kremlin
Russia-US Work on Ukrainian Issue Should Be Conducted in Non-Public Format: Kremlin
Russia hopes that Trump’s mediatory efforts to resolve the situation in Ukraine will continue, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated. 27.08.2025, Sputnik International
More from the Kremlin:
russia, ukraine, alaska, kremlin
Russia-US Work on Ukrainian Issue Should Be Conducted in Non-Public Format: Kremlin

10:00 GMT 27.08.2025
US President Donald Trump greets Russian President Vladimir Putin on the tarmac after they arrived to attend a meeting at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska, the United States.
Russia hopes that Trump’s mediatory efforts to resolve the situation in Ukraine will continue, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated.
More from the Kremlin:
Russia remains focused on resolving the conflict in Ukraine through political and diplomatic means.
There are no exact dates for a new meeting between the negotiating groups of Russia and Ukraine yet, but the heads of these groups are in contact
It's not useful to discuss Russia-US negotiations on Ukraine without considering general context
Russia has a negative stance on discussions in Europe about the potential presence of European troops in Ukraine
Various issues related to Ukrainian settlement were discussed in talks between Putin and Trump in Alaska
Russia highly assesses the effectiveness of negotiations with the US in Alaska
