Russia-US Work on Ukrainian Issue Should Be Conducted in Non-Public Format: Kremlin

Russia remains focused on resolving the conflict in Ukraine through political and diplomatic means.

There are no exact dates for a new meeting between the negotiating groups of Russia and Ukraine yet, but the heads of these groups are in contact

It's not useful to discuss Russia-US negotiations on Ukraine without considering general context

Russia has a negative stance on discussions in Europe about the potential presence of European troops in Ukraine

Various issues related to Ukrainian settlement were discussed in talks between Putin and Trump in Alaska