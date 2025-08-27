https://sputnikglobe.com/20250827/russian-and-turkmenistani-foreign-ministers-to-meet-in-moscow-1122677938.html
Russian and Turkmenistani Foreign Ministers to Meet in Moscow
Russian and Turkmenistani Foreign Ministers to Meet in Moscow
Sputnik International
Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will to hold a meeting with his Turkmenistani counterpart Rashid Meredov on August 28.
2025-08-27T10:20+0000
2025-08-27T10:20+0000
2025-08-27T10:21+0000
world
russia
turkmenistan
sergey lavrov
rashid meredov
meeting
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/1b/1122677774_0:0:3151:1773_1920x0_80_0_0_8b7a184df51308eb250156176aa77bad.jpg
The talks are going to take place in Moscow during Meredov’s working visit to Russia, Russia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.Lavrov and Meredov are expected to discuss various political, economic and humanitarian issues related to the bilateral relations between the two countries.The foreign ministers have already conversed matters of Russian-Turkmenistani cooperation and the upcoming bilateral contacts.Turkmenistan’s Foreign Ministry also noted that Lavrov and Meredov agreed to maintain active political dialogue.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250826/lavrov-vucic-discuss-issues-of-kosovo-republika-srpska-1122675687.html
russia
turkmenistan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/1b/1122677774_420:0:3151:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_82802df43048f00b3569f22863e463f8.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
sergey lavrov meeting, russia turkmenistan relations
sergey lavrov meeting, russia turkmenistan relations
Russian and Turkmenistani Foreign Ministers to Meet in Moscow
10:20 GMT 27.08.2025 (Updated: 10:21 GMT 27.08.2025)
Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will to hold a meeting with his Turkmenistani counterpart Rashid Meredov on August 28.
The talks are going to take place in Moscow during Meredov’s working visit to Russia, Russia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.
Lavrov and Meredov are expected to discuss various political, economic and humanitarian issues related to the bilateral relations between the two countries.
The foreign ministers have already conversed matters of Russian-Turkmenistani cooperation and the upcoming bilateral contacts.
Turkmenistan’s Foreign Ministry also noted that Lavrov and Meredov agreed to maintain active political dialogue.