Russian and Turkmenistani Foreign Ministers to Meet in Moscow
Russian and Turkmenistani Foreign Ministers to Meet in Moscow
Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will to hold a meeting with his Turkmenistani counterpart Rashid Meredov on August 28.
The talks are going to take place in Moscow during Meredov’s working visit to Russia, Russia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.Lavrov and Meredov are expected to discuss various political, economic and humanitarian issues related to the bilateral relations between the two countries.The foreign ministers have already conversed matters of Russian-Turkmenistani cooperation and the upcoming bilateral contacts.Turkmenistan’s Foreign Ministry also noted that Lavrov and Meredov agreed to maintain active political dialogue.
Russian and Turkmenistani Foreign Ministers to Meet in Moscow

10:20 GMT 27.08.2025 (Updated: 10:21 GMT 27.08.2025)
Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will to hold a meeting with his Turkmenistani counterpart Rashid Meredov on August 28.
The talks are going to take place in Moscow during Meredov’s working visit to Russia, Russia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.
Lavrov and Meredov are expected to discuss various political, economic and humanitarian issues related to the bilateral relations between the two countries.
The foreign ministers have already conversed matters of Russian-Turkmenistani cooperation and the upcoming bilateral contacts.
The 74th UNGA. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov meets with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.08.2025
World
Lavrov, Vucic Discuss Issues of Kosovo, Republika Srpska
Yesterday, 12:17 GMT
Turkmenistan’s Foreign Ministry also noted that Lavrov and Meredov agreed to maintain active political dialogue.
