Lavrov, Vucic Discuss Issues of Kosovo, Republika Srpska
Lavrov, Vucic Discuss Issues of Kosovo, Republika Srpska
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic discussed in a telephone conversation the situation in Kosovo and in the Republika Srpska of Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.
Earlier in the day, Vucic said that he had a "long and cordial" conversation with Lavrov. Lavrov and Vucic also discussed key issues on the bilateral agenda, cooperation on international platforms and the further development of strategic cooperation between Russia and Serbia, the ministry said, adding that the Serbian side initiated the conversation.
Lavrov, Vucic Discuss Issues of Kosovo, Republika Srpska

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic discussed in a telephone conversation the situation in Kosovo and in the Republika Srpska of Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.
Earlier in the day, Vucic said that he had a "long and cordial" conversation with Lavrov.

"Special attention is paid to regional affairs, with a focus on the situation in Kosovo, as well as around Republika Srpska (Bosnia and Herzegovina). They noted the fundamental importance of UN Security Council Resolution 1244 in the context of the Kosovo settlement and the need for its strict implementation by all Bosnian parties of the Dayton Agreements," the ministry said in a statement.

Lavrov and Vucic also discussed key issues on the bilateral agenda, cooperation on international platforms and the further development of strategic cooperation between Russia and Serbia, the ministry said, adding that the Serbian side initiated the conversation.
