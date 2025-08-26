https://sputnikglobe.com/20250826/lavrov-vucic-discuss-issues-of-kosovo-republika-srpska-1122675687.html

Lavrov, Vucic Discuss Issues of Kosovo, Republika Srpska

Lavrov, Vucic Discuss Issues of Kosovo, Republika Srpska

Sputnik International

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic discussed in a telephone conversation the situation in Kosovo and in the Republika Srpska of Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

2025-08-26T12:17+0000

2025-08-26T12:17+0000

2025-08-26T12:17+0000

world

sergey lavrov

aleksandar vucic

russian foreign ministry

un security council (unsc)

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107689/28/1076892896_0:234:2813:1816_1920x0_80_0_0_3d9769e6ed10e1d3af1ce5af4fb4189a.jpg

Earlier in the day, Vucic said that he had a "long and cordial" conversation with Lavrov. Lavrov and Vucic also discussed key issues on the bilateral agenda, cooperation on international platforms and the further development of strategic cooperation between Russia and Serbia, the ministry said, adding that the Serbian side initiated the conversation.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250324/color-revolution-in-the-making-is-serbia-under-globalist-attack--1121679026.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

lavrov vucic, balkan politics, lavrov serbia, lavrov srpska, nato balkan