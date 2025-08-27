International
Russia's Economy to Grow by at Least 1.5% in 2025 - Finance Minister
Russia's Economy to Grow by at Least 1.5% in 2025 - Finance Minister
Russia's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) will grow by at least 1.5% in 2025, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Wednesday.
A balanced budget for 2026-2028 would be the basis for Russia's Central Bank to mitigate the monetary policy, the minister added.
anton siluanov, russia, central bank, economic development ministry
anton siluanov, russia, central bank, economic development ministry

Russia's Economy to Grow by at Least 1.5% in 2025 - Finance Minister

12:42 GMT 27.08.2025 (Updated: 12:43 GMT 27.08.2025)
Russia's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) will grow by at least 1.5% in 2025, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Wednesday.
"This year, we see quite tough conditions for the operating of the monetary policy. We see that the economic growth rate will nevertheless be at least 1.5% this year, at least, according to the Economic Development Ministry," Siluanov said at a governmental meeting.
A balanced budget for 2026-2028 would be the basis for Russia's Central Bank to mitigate the monetary policy, the minister added.
