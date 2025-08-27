https://sputnikglobe.com/20250827/russias-economy-to-grow-by-at-least-15-in-2025---finance-minister-1122678221.html

Russia's Economy to Grow by at Least 1.5% in 2025 - Finance Minister

Russia's Economy to Grow by at Least 1.5% in 2025 - Finance Minister

Sputnik International

Russia's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) will grow by at least 1.5% in 2025, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Wednesday. 27.08.2025, Sputnik International

2025-08-27T12:42+0000

2025-08-27T12:42+0000

2025-08-27T12:43+0000

russia

anton siluanov

russia

central bank

economic development ministry

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/01/1112326823_0:159:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_98566ce5c328a7d2ffbd2685c6d6c1b4.jpg

A balanced budget for 2026-2028 would be the basis for Russia's Central Bank to mitigate the monetary policy, the minister added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250619/russian-economy-currently-going-through-period-of-recovery-from-overheating-1122288508.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

anton siluanov, russia, central bank, economic development ministry