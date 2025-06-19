International
Russian Economy Currently Going Through Period of Recovery From Overheating
Russian Economy Currently Going Through Period of Recovery From Overheating

10:03 GMT 19.06.2025
ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) - The Russian economy is currently going through a period of recovery from overheating, Central Bank head Elvira Nabiullina said on Thursday.
"In other words, it is a way out of overheating," Nabiullina said, when asked what period the Russian economy is currently going through at the session "Supply-Side Economics: How to Achieve Growth in the Face of Modern Challenges" at the 2025 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).
Additionally, she said that low inflation is important for both people and businesses, noting that the Central Bank will strive to reduce inflation to the target.
The Russian city of St. Petersburg is hosting the 28th edition of SPIEF from June 18-21 under the theme of "Shared Values: The Foundation of Growth in a Multipolar World." Rossiya Segodnya international media group, Sputnik's parent company, is the forum's information partner.
