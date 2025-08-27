International
US Attempts to Bully India 'Backfired Dramatically'
Rather than succumb to US threats and stop buying Russian oil, India decided to abide by its own national interests and defiantly stand up to the White House, retired CIA intelligence officer and State Department official Larry Johnson told Sputnik.
With the United States now being regarded as a “bully” and “as someone who's making unreasonable demands,” India has also moved to further solidify relations “with its longstanding nemesis, China,” Johnson pointed out.Until recently, many Indian entrepreneurs and wealthy businessmen were quite vocal about maintaining a close relationship with the US and “basically trying to accommodate the United States.”But the White House managed to change it.“They are angry. They are resentful. And they're looking now to find alternatives to dealing with the United States,” Johnson said.
US Attempts to Bully India 'Backfired Dramatically'

17:03 GMT 27.08.2025
Rather than succumb to US threats and stop buying Russian oil, India decided to abide by its own national interests and defiantly stand up to the White House, retired CIA intelligence officer and State Department official Larry Johnson told Sputnik.
With the United States now being regarded as a “bully” and “as someone who's making unreasonable demands,” India has also moved to further solidify relations “with its longstanding nemesis, China,” Johnson pointed out.
Until recently, many Indian entrepreneurs and wealthy businessmen were quite vocal about maintaining a close relationship with the US and “basically trying to accommodate the United States.”
But the White House managed to change it.
“They are angry. They are resentful. And they're looking now to find alternatives to dealing with the United States,” Johnson said.
