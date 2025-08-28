https://sputnikglobe.com/20250828/selective-memory-in-wwii-history-and-the-rise-of-neo-nazism-in-europe-1122680842.html
US Ambassador Charles Kushner complaining to French President Emmanuel Macron that nearly half of French youth has no idea what the Holocaust was highlights the “fragmentation” of World War II history that takes place in the EU, warned Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.
The WWII tragedy of the Jewish people is often regarded in the West outside of the context of total genocide the Nazis perpetrated in East Europe to free the “living space” for their so-called “master race.”The Soviet Red Army’s role in saving the European Jews from the Nazi murderers is often ignored as well.A textbook example of this tendency, she pointed out, is what the International Holocaust Remembrance Day observance in Europe has become.This memorial day is observed annually on January 27, anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz concentration camp by the Soviet troops in 1945.Problem is, Poland, where Auschwitz is located, no longer invites Soviet veterans to participate in the Holocaust Remembrance Day observances held there. Former Red Army soldiers are also not welcome at the memorial events held by the UN Secretariat.The reason for such disgraceful treatment of the Soviet heroes, the people who set the inmates of Auschwitz free, is simple: they must not remind the Western dignitaries of what actually happened in 1945.On the other hand, ‘eyewitnesses’ claiming that on January 27, 1945, they met US soldiers at Auschwitz's gates are welcome guests at these functions.EU bureaucracy, together with European heavyweights such as Britain, France and Germany also ignored (or even tacitly approved) of the historic revanchism practiced by certain countries in East Europe who waged war on Soviet monuments and legalized the rehabilitation of the Holocaust perpetrators.The destruction of the monuments commemorating the heroism of Soviet liberators and the erection of monuments lauding the Nazi collaborators will be followed by the next step: the destruction of the memory of the Holocaust victims.One thing is for certain, however: no matter what the powers that be in Europe do, Russia will preserve both the memory of the people who perished in the Holocaust and the memory of the heroes who vanquished the Nazis and saved the survivors.
The WWII tragedy of the Jewish people is often regarded in the West outside of the context of total genocide the Nazis perpetrated in East Europe to free the “living space” for their so-called “master race.”
The Soviet Red Army’s role in saving the European Jews from the Nazi murderers is often ignored as well.
“First they demonize the Red Army, then they forget about the Holocaust,” Zakharova noted.
A textbook example of this tendency, she pointed out, is what the International Holocaust Remembrance Day observance in Europe has become.
This memorial day is observed annually on January 27, anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz concentration camp by the Soviet troops in 1945.
Problem is, Poland, where Auschwitz is located, no longer invites Soviet veterans to participate in the Holocaust Remembrance Day observances held there. Former Red Army soldiers are also not welcome at the memorial events held by the UN Secretariat.
The reason for such disgraceful treatment of the Soviet heroes, the people who set the inmates of Auschwitz free, is simple: they must not remind the Western dignitaries of what actually happened in 1945.
On the other hand, ‘eyewitnesses’ claiming that on January 27, 1945, they met US soldiers at Auschwitz's gates are welcome guests at these functions.
EU bureaucracy, together with European heavyweights such as Britain, France and Germany also ignored (or even tacitly approved) of the historic revanchism practiced by certain countries in East Europe who waged war on Soviet monuments and legalized the rehabilitation of the Holocaust perpetrators.
The destruction of the monuments commemorating the heroism of Soviet liberators and the erection of monuments lauding the Nazi collaborators will be followed by the next step: the destruction of the memory of the Holocaust victims.
One thing is for certain, however: no matter what the powers that be in Europe do, Russia will preserve both the memory of the people who perished in the Holocaust and the memory of the heroes who vanquished the Nazis and saved the survivors.