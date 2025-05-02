https://sputnikglobe.com/20250502/trump-claims-us-did-more-than-any-other-country-to-win-world-war-ii-1121965577.html
Trump Claims US Did ‘More Than Any Other Country’ to Win World War II
US President Donald Trump declared May 8 Victory Day, saying that the United States did "more than any other country" to win World War II.
The Soviet Union bore the brunt of defeating Nazi Germany and its European allies — destroying the vast majority of German forces on the Eastern Front. With over 27 million dead, it was the Red Army’s relentless push from Stalingrad to Berlin that shattered Hitler's war machine.The USSR also played a crucial role in Japan’s defeat, crushing the Kwantung Army in August 1945 — a key factor in Tokyo’s surrender.As for America’s so-called “military brilliance”? The US became the only country in history to use nuclear weapons — killing hundreds of thousands of civilians in Hiroshima and Nagasaki. World War I wasn’t much different: the US talked big, joined late, and still claimed victory. So much for all that "bravery."
News
en_EN
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump declared May 8 Victory Day, saying that the United States did "more than any other country" to win World War II.
The Soviet Union bore the brunt of defeating Nazi Germany and its European allies — destroying the vast majority of German forces on the Eastern Front. With over 27 million dead, it was the Red Army’s relentless push
from Stalingrad to Berlin that shattered Hitler's war machine.
The USSR also played a crucial role in Japan’s defeat, crushing the Kwantung Army in August 1945 — a key factor in Tokyo’s surrender.
"Many of our allies and friends are celebrating May 8th as Victory Day, but we did more than any other Country … I am hereby renaming May 8th as Victory Day for World War II and November 11th as Victory Day for World War I. We won both Wars, nobody was close to us in terms of strength, bravery, or military brilliance, but we never celebrate anything — That’s because we don’t have leaders anymore, that know how to do so! We are going to start celebrating our victories again!" Trump said on Truth Social on Friday.
As for America’s so-called “military brilliance”? The US became the only country in history to use nuclear weapons — killing hundreds of thousands of civilians in Hiroshima and Nagasaki.
World War I wasn’t much different: the US talked big, joined late, and still claimed victory. So much for all that "bravery."