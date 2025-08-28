https://sputnikglobe.com/20250828/us-defies-un-security-council-sole-vote-against-gaza-famine-statement-1122679662.html

US Defies UN Security Council, Sole Vote Against Gaza Famine Statement

The United States was the only UN Security Council (UNSC) member state that refused to endorse a joint declaration on the ongoing famine in the Gaza Strip, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Wednesday.

Earlier, the UNSC convened a session to discuss the Middle East and Palestinian issues. The discussions mainly revolved around the reports of famine in the Palestinian enclave, as well as the Israeli double strike on the Nasser Hospital, which left dozens of dead and wounded, including journalists. During his intervention, Israeli Permanent Representative to the UN Danny Danon alleged that while the UN’s Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) had conducted two surveys in Gaza, it chose to "hide" an appendix that reportedly showed no famine in the enclave. The envoy further urged the IPC to rescind its "gross and fraudulent" report. On Friday, the UN World Food Programme (WFP) confirmed catastrophic levels of famine in the Gaza Strip for the first time since the conflict began in 2023. According to the IPC, there are five phases of malnutrition, with phases from three to five marking severe food deprivation. WFP's latest analysis shows that the conditions in the Gaza Strip are now sufficient to declare the most extreme category of famine. By the end of September, more than 640,000 people across the Palestinian enclave will face catastrophic levels of food insecurity, classified as IPC Phase 5.

