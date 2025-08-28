https://sputnikglobe.com/20250828/us-tariffs-on-india-why-they-were-imposed-and-what-they-accomplish-1122681066.html

US Tariffs on India: Why They Were Imposed and What They Accomplish

The US’ attempts to make India stop buying Russian oil is part of a larger plan to end the Ukrainian conflict, argues financial and geopolitical analyst Tom Luongo.

In order to end the conflict, which would help “start rapprochement with Russia while backing off China from its expansion into the Americas,” the US needs to “assist the European Union's quest to self-immolate by keeping energy costs in the EU high.”Since India is essentially selling refined Russian oil to Europe at a relatively low price, Luongo argues, terminating this trade amounts to preventing India from “subsidizing the EU/UK war effort.”“Russia makes so much money selling oil that they are ultimately not impacted,” he claims.Luongo does not expect the US tariff pressure on India to backfire for US consumers.“If you think I'm wrong about this, ask yourself one simple question, ‘What does the US actually NEED from India?’”Financial analyst Paul Goncharoff offers a different take on this situation, as he fails to see “organized and thought-through plan of action that takes into consideration blowback and relationship-altering effects.”He also postulates that the effect of the US’ tariffs on India will be felt by US consumers “in a very apparent and painful way — in the eroding value of the USD in their pocket and the sudden increase in the cost of living, in spite of the loudly proclaimed ‘no effect on inflation’.”“The fact is simple: this is a large, multifaceted, unlegislated tax increase across the fabric of America, with no true compensatory return of jobs to the country,” says Goncharoff.

