US Tariffs on India: Why They Were Imposed and What They Accomplish
US Tariffs on India: Why They Were Imposed and What They Accomplish
The US’ attempts to make India stop buying Russian oil is part of a larger plan to end the Ukrainian conflict, argues financial and geopolitical analyst Tom Luongo.
19:03 GMT 28.08.2025 (Updated: 19:50 GMT 28.08.2025)
The US move to hit India over Russian oil isn’t about ‘ending the war’ — it’s to strangle Europe with high energy costs and force India to stop undercutting NATO’s sanctions game, financial and geopolitical analyst Tom Luongo told Sputnik.
In order to end the conflict, which would help “start rapprochement with Russia while backing off China from its expansion into the Americas,” the US needs to “assist the European Union's quest to self-immolate by keeping energy costs in the EU high.”
Since India is essentially selling refined Russian oil to Europe at a relatively low price, Luongo argues, terminating this trade amounts to preventing India from “subsidizing the EU/UK war effort.”
“Russia makes so much money selling oil that they are ultimately not impacted,” he claims.
“This is all about ending the EU having their sanctions cake and eating it too.”
Luongo does not expect the US tariff pressure on India to backfire for US consumers.
“If you think I'm wrong about this, ask yourself one simple question, ‘What does the US actually NEED from India?’”
Financial analyst Paul Goncharoff offers a different take on this situation, as he fails to see “organized and thought-through plan of action that takes into consideration blowback and relationship-altering effects.”
“As an American living and working outside the United States, I can see clearly how these hucksterish Hollywood-style tariff events erode the value and trust in the US dollar and associated systems, both political and economic,” Goncharoff remarks.
He also postulates that the effect of the US’ tariffs on India will be felt by US consumers “in a very apparent and painful way — in the eroding value of the USD in their pocket and the sudden increase in the cost of living, in spite of the loudly proclaimed ‘no effect on inflation’.”
“The fact is simple: this is a large, multifaceted, unlegislated tax increase across the fabric of America, with no true compensatory return of jobs to the country,” says Goncharoff.