EU Indulges Ukraine to Continue Attacks on Druzhba Oil Pipeline - Russia

The European Union’s stance on the attack against the Druzhba oil pipeline amounts to an indulgence for the Kiev regime to continue terrorist attacks against critical energy infrastructure, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said.

“It cannot be ruled out that, given the sharp confrontation between the EU majority and Budapest and Bratislava, such an approach may indeed have prevailed among Euro-bureaucrats. If this signal actually took place, then it represents nothing less than a de facto indulgence for the Kiev regime to continue terrorist attacks against energy infrastructure vital for two EU countries,” Zakharova said at a press conference.On August 22, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said that oil supplies to Hungary via the Druzhba pipeline, which pumps Russian oil to Hungary and Slovakia, had been stopped for the third time due to yet another Ukrainian attack. Slovakia and Hungary filed a complaint with the European Commission about the interruptions in oil supplies via Druzhba due to the Ukrainian attacks. On Thursday, Slovak Economy Minister Denisa Sakova said that supplies had resumed.

