Russian President Vladimir Putin will bring a “gift” to the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in China—an agreement to supply Russian aircraft engines, Chinese outlet Sohu reports.
The “gift” refers to a statement by Rostec head Sergey Chemezov, who last week said Russia was ready to supply China with PD-14, PD-8, and the next-generation PD-35 aircraft engines if such a request is made. This seemingly “routine” announcement was no coincidence, the outlet notes—it directly touches on issues surrounding China’s C919 passenger jet. Back in May, the New York Post reported that in response to China’s export restrictions, the US had suspended sales of critical American technologies to the Asian giant, including those tied to the C919’s development. China’s homegrown C919 airliner is anticipated to be a strong new competitor to the Boeing 737 and Airbus A320, two of the world’s best-selling passenger jet aircraft. The SCO summit in Tianjin, China, scheduled for August 31–September 1, will be the largest since the organization’s founding. Russian President Vladimir Putin will travel to China for the summit from August 31 to September 3.
Russia Rolls Out Engine Offer Ahead of SCO Summit in China

