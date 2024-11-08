https://sputnikglobe.com/20241108/russian-new-generation-jet-engine-to-be-shown-for-first-time-at-airshow-china---rostec-1120815447.html
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The JSC United Engine Corporation will show a new generation engine for tactical aircraft at the Airshow China 2024 exhibition for the first time, Russian state-owned defense corporation Rostec said on Friday.
"The United Engine Corporation of the Rostec State Corporation will present the latest developments for aviation, some of which have not been demonstrated even in Russia. The international premiere of the Airshow China exhibition will be a new generation engine for tactical aircraft. Also, for the first time in China, the latest modification of the AL-31FN engine family will be demonstrated," the statement read.
A full-size showpiece of the latest engine will be demonstrated at the exhibition. The new unit, according to the state corporation, significantly surpasses its predecessors in terms of resource, fuel consumption and thrust, which actually makes it a fifth-generation engine.
For the first time abroad, the improved AL-31FN engine of the fifth series will be demonstrated, the use of which will significantly expand the aircraft's capabilities in altitude and flight range. In addition, the United Engine Corporation will show a mock-up of the SM-100 engine for promising drones and combat training aircraft.
"Rostec United Engine Corporation
is one of the world leaders in the development, production and maintenance of gas turbine engines. We offer our strategic partners the best solutions that not only increase combat effectiveness, but also reduce the cost of the engine life cycle," the press service of the corporation said.
The International Airshow China 2024 will be held on November 12-17 in Zhuhai.