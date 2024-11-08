https://sputnikglobe.com/20241108/russian-new-generation-jet-engine-to-be-shown-for-first-time-at-airshow-china---rostec-1120815447.html

Russian New Generation Jet Engine to Be Shown for First Time at Airshow China - Rostec

The JSC United Engine Corporation will show a new generation engine for tactical aircraft at the Airshow China 2024 exhibition for the first time, Russian state-owned defense corporation Rostec said on Friday.

A full-size showpiece of the latest engine will be demonstrated at the exhibition. The new unit, according to the state corporation, significantly surpasses its predecessors in terms of resource, fuel consumption and thrust, which actually makes it a fifth-generation engine. For the first time abroad, the improved AL-31FN engine of the fifth series will be demonstrated, the use of which will significantly expand the aircraft's capabilities in altitude and flight range. In addition, the United Engine Corporation will show a mock-up of the SM-100 engine for promising drones and combat training aircraft. "Rostec United Engine Corporation is one of the world leaders in the development, production and maintenance of gas turbine engines. We offer our strategic partners the best solutions that not only increase combat effectiveness, but also reduce the cost of the engine life cycle," the press service of the corporation said.The International Airshow China 2024 will be held on November 12-17 in Zhuhai.

