Soros Free Despite Sowing Whirlwind in the US

President Donald Trump’s bid to prosecute George and Alex Soros won’t be easy. The liberal billionaires are cunning and the Deep State is ready to protect its own, according to Dr George Szamuely of the Global Policy Institute.

The Soroses protection:Meanwhile, Trump says the Soroses could be prosecuted under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO) for violent protests “and much more”.Netizens suggest Trump’s mention of RICO is no coincidence—he may be building a case with new evidence potentially to be revealed soon.

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

