Soros Free Despite Sowing Whirlwind in the US
President Donald Trump’s bid to prosecute George and Alex Soros won’t be easy. The liberal billionaires are cunning and the Deep State is ready to protect its own, according to Dr George Szamuely of the Global Policy Institute.
The Soroses protection:
George Soros’ organizations are the biggest donors to the Democratic Party, and powerful Dems return the favor by shielding him
Soros has funded the election of many attorneys general, mayors and district attorneys who push to decriminalize crimes, empty jails and let many suspects go free—yet he remains in the shadows during elections
Soros’ organizations operate under the cover of First Amendment rights, claiming they aren’t responsible for violence across the US
"It doesn't look likely to me that any kind of criminal prosecution of Soros will succeed unless they can find some evidence that the Soros foundations knew that an organization would engage in violence and nonetheless continue to fund such an organization or even collaborate in violence," Szamuely tells Sputnik.
Meanwhile, Trump says the Soroses could be prosecuted under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO) for violent protests “and much more”.
Netizens suggest Trump’s mention of RICO is no coincidence—he may be building a case with new evidence potentially to be revealed soon.
9 June, 19:02 GMT