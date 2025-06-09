https://sputnikglobe.com/20250609/whos-behind-la-anti-ice-riots-1122221077.html

Who's behind LA Anti-ICE Riots?

Who's behind LA Anti-ICE Riots?

President Donald Trump called the Los Angeles protests "paid", but who could be behind the havoc?

Soros in the shadows“Allegations of funding links to [Soros'] Open Society Foundations have been raised,” Dr. Marco Marsili, researcher at Cà Foscari University of Venice, tells Sputnik.The protests aren't spontaneous, there's "a structured strategy" behind them, he claims.The color revolution playbookMarsili outlines hallmarks of a Soros-style uprising:*Protesters linked to well-funded, Democrat-aligned NGOs*Liberal media frame riots as "moral resistance"*Symbolic activism—hashtags, slogans—spreads rapidly*Federal agencies portrayed as "oppressive"Your tax dollars at workOne group behind the LA unrest, the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights (CHIRLA) got $34M in US government grants in 2023 alone.It’s also linked to Soros-funded programs like the Soros Justice Fellowships.'Fake protests' go viralUS author Scott Adams denounced the LA protests as “fake” and “paid” by wealthy Democrats and Soros-linked organizations in a video post on X.He believes the real goal is to create chaos and undermine Trump.Who dropped the bricks?Conservative X influencers spotlighted pallets of bricks conveniently dropped at protest sites across Los Angeles.Bricks, rocks and Molotov cocktails are used against law enforcement.Organized?LA Council Member Eunisses Hernandez: “When they show up, we got to show up even stronger.”Conservatives say she all but admits on camera that the ICE riots are Democrat-organized.BLM 2.0 with a twistObservers say it’s the repetition of the 2020 BLM riots.Conservative blogger Andy Ngo notes Antifa’s back in the mix too.Desperate move to stop Trump?Zero Hedge alleges the LA protests are a last-ditch Democrat effort to sabotage Trump after their DOGE-fueled unrest flopped. The goal? Spark a fresh national riot wave.

