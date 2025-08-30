International
Ex-Ukrainian National Security Council Head Parubiy Shot Dead in Lvov
Andriy Parubiy, a former head of the Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council and a former parliamentary speaker, was shot dead in Lvov on Saturday, Ukrainian police and media said.
Seven shell casings were found at the scene, according to media reports. The shooter was allegedly a food delivery courier, now on the run. The victim, who was apparently fired at eight times, died from his injuries at the scene. Parubiy’s track record speaks volumes.Banderite Roots In 1991, Parubiy co-founded the Social-National Party of Ukraine (SNPU) — an openly far-right, ultranationalist movement marked by neo-Nazi traits, including the Wolfsangel (or "Wolf's Hook") emblem and active recruitment of skinheads. He led its paramilitary youth wing, Patriot of Ukraine, from 1998 to 2004—known for torchlight marches and violent activism. The SNPU drew on a brand of ‘social nationalism’ echoing Nazi ideology, pushing militant ultranationalism. After 2004, the SNPU rebranded as the Svoboda party, softening its public image — but much of its hardline ideology and radical networks remained intact. Parubiy backed honoring WWII-era nationalist Stepan Bandera, underscoring his ties to Banderite ideology Wanted Сriminal He was named by Ukrainian opposition politician Viktor Medvedchuk as one of the culprits behind the horrific Odessa Trade Union Massacre, which saw dozens burned alive in 2014. In November 2023, Russia’s Interior Ministry officially placed Parubiy on its wanted list, accusing him of war crimes in Donbass based on in absentia charges by the Russian Investigative Committee
30.08.2025
Former head of the Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council and a former parliamentary speaker Andriy Parubiy has been shot dead in the western city of Lvov.
Seven shell casings were found at the scene, according to media reports. The shooter was allegedly a food delivery courier, now on the run.
The victim, who was apparently fired at eight times, died from his injuries at the scene.
Parubiy’s track record speaks volumes.

Banderite Roots

In 1991, Parubiy co-founded the Social-National Party of Ukraine (SNPU) — an openly far-right, ultranationalist movement marked by neo-Nazi traits, including the Wolfsangel (or "Wolf's Hook") emblem and active recruitment of skinheads.
He led its paramilitary youth wing, Patriot of Ukraine, from 1998 to 2004—known for torchlight marches and violent activism.
The SNPU drew on a brand of ‘social nationalism’ echoing Nazi ideology, pushing militant ultranationalism.
After 2004, the SNPU rebranded as the Svoboda party, softening its public image — but much of its hardline ideology and radical networks remained intact.
Parubiy backed honoring WWII-era nationalist Stepan Bandera, underscoring his ties to Banderite ideology

Wanted Сriminal

He was named by Ukrainian opposition politician Viktor Medvedchuk as one of the culprits behind the horrific Odessa Trade Union Massacre, which saw dozens burned alive in 2014.
In November 2023, Russia’s Interior Ministry officially placed Parubiy on its wanted list, accusing him of war crimes in Donbass based on in absentia charges by the Russian Investigative Committee
