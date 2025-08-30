https://sputnikglobe.com/20250830/ex-ukrainian-national-security-council-head-parubiy-shot-dead-in-lvov-1122687285.html

Ex-Ukrainian National Security Council Head Parubiy Shot Dead in Lvov

Ex-Ukrainian National Security Council Head Parubiy Shot Dead in Lvov

Sputnik International

Andriy Parubiy, a former head of the Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council and a former parliamentary speaker, was shot dead in Lvov on Saturday, Ukrainian police and media said.

2025-08-30T10:08+0000

2025-08-30T10:08+0000

2025-08-30T10:54+0000

world

ukraine

lvov region

killed

police

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/1e/1122687421_0:142:2703:1662_1920x0_80_0_0_1d15052adef8a213c7891e11eff0d9ab.jpg

Seven shell casings were found at the scene, according to media reports. The shooter was allegedly a food delivery courier, now on the run. The victim, who was apparently fired at eight times, died from his injuries at the scene. Parubiy’s track record speaks volumes.Banderite Roots In 1991, Parubiy co-founded the Social-National Party of Ukraine (SNPU) — an openly far-right, ultranationalist movement marked by neo-Nazi traits, including the Wolfsangel (or "Wolf's Hook") emblem and active recruitment of skinheads. He led its paramilitary youth wing, Patriot of Ukraine, from 1998 to 2004—known for torchlight marches and violent activism. The SNPU drew on a brand of ‘social nationalism’ echoing Nazi ideology, pushing militant ultranationalism. After 2004, the SNPU rebranded as the Svoboda party, softening its public image — but much of its hardline ideology and radical networks remained intact. Parubiy backed honoring WWII-era nationalist Stepan Bandera, underscoring his ties to Banderite ideology Wanted Сriminal He was named by Ukrainian opposition politician Viktor Medvedchuk as one of the culprits behind the horrific Odessa Trade Union Massacre, which saw dozens burned alive in 2014. In November 2023, Russia’s Interior Ministry officially placed Parubiy on its wanted list, accusing him of war crimes in Donbass based on in absentia charges by the Russian Investigative Committee

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250827/fsb-detains-ukrainian-spy-plotting-uav-attack-on-russian-airfield--1122677408.html

ukraine

lvov region

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

national security council, ukrainian national security, andriy parubiy, ukrainian police