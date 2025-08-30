Rossiya Segodnya CEO Urges Early Release of Detained Sputnik Azerbaijan Reporters

"Our colleagues and comrades Igor Kartavykh and Yevgeny Belousov have been behind bars in Azerbaijan for two months. During all this time, there has been no reaction from those who deliberately used Sputnik Azerbaijan journalists in order to provoke a serious crisis in relations between the two allied countries and peoples… We once again call for the early release of our employees and for them to be given the opportunity to return to their homeland," Dmitry Kiselev, the director general of Sputnik's parent media group Rossiya Segodnya, told Sputnik.