Rossiya Segodnya CEO Urges Early Release of Detained Sputnik Azerbaijan Reporters
Rossiya Segodnya Director General Dmitry Kiselev called for the immediate release of Sputnik Azerbaijan journalists, saying their continued detention risks provoking a serious crisis in relations between Moscow and Baku.
On June 30, the Azerbaijani authorities groundlessly detained seven people at Sputnik Azerbaijan (part of the Rossiya Segodnya media group), Editorial director Igor Kartavykh and editor-in-chief Yevgeny Belousov were arrested for four months. The Rossiya Segodnya media group considers the actions of the Azerbaijani security forces unwarranted and the accusations far-fetched. The functioning of the editorial office is blocked.
"Our colleagues and comrades Igor Kartavykh and Yevgeny Belousov have been behind bars in Azerbaijan for two months. During all this time, there has been no reaction from those who deliberately used Sputnik Azerbaijan journalists in order to provoke a serious crisis in relations between the two allied countries and peoples… We once again call for the early release of our employees and for them to be given the opportunity to return to their homeland," Dmitry Kiselev, the director general of Sputnik's parent media group Rossiya Segodnya, told Sputnik.