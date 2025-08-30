https://sputnikglobe.com/20250830/russia--china-sync-up-on-us-strategy-ahead-of-putinxi-talks-1122688451.html

Russia & China Sync Up on US Strategy Ahead of Putin–Xi Talks

Russia & China Sync Up on US Strategy Ahead of Putin–Xi Talks

30.08.2025

Vladimir Putin’s official visit to China, timed with the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit under Beijing’s presidency, is a sign of new Sino-Russian alignment, Francesco Sisci told Sputnik, commenting the Russian President’s written interview to the Chinese news agency Xinhua.Following on from Russo–US talks in Alaska and ahead of a possible meeting between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping in October, the trip highlights the urgency of Russia and China “touching base” on their strategy toward Washington, the expert added.Dollar Sidelined Dollar and euro settlements in Russia-China trade have shrunk to “a statistical margin of error,” Putin underscored in his Xinhua interview.But Sisci pointed out that the “dollar shadow” still lingers as the invisible yardstick for global trade. Prices are still set in dollars or euro-equivalents, even when transactions happen in local currencies or barter exchanges of goods.Countries need a stable unit of account — and since China’s yuan is not fully convertible and still tied to the dollar, ditching the US currency completely is not yet technically possible.If the yuan becomes freely convertible, it could eventually carve out a much bigger role on the world stage, the pundit said.

