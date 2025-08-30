https://sputnikglobe.com/20250830/russia--china-sync-up-on-us-strategy-ahead-of-putinxi-talks-1122688451.html
Russia & China Sync Up on US Strategy Ahead of Putin–Xi Talks
Russia and China are closer than ever in their approach to the United States, said Beijing-based expert, author and columnist Francesco Sisci. 30.08.2025, Sputnik International
Vladimir Putin’s official visit to China, timed with the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit under Beijing’s presidency, is a sign of new Sino-Russian alignment, Francesco Sisci told Sputnik, commenting the Russian President’s written interview to the Chinese news agency Xinhua.Following on from Russo–US talks in Alaska and ahead of a possible meeting between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping in October, the trip highlights the urgency of Russia and China “touching base” on their strategy toward Washington, the expert added.Dollar Sidelined Dollar and euro settlements in Russia-China trade have shrunk to “a statistical margin of error,” Putin underscored in his Xinhua interview.But Sisci pointed out that the “dollar shadow” still lingers as the invisible yardstick for global trade. Prices are still set in dollars or euro-equivalents, even when transactions happen in local currencies or barter exchanges of goods.Countries need a stable unit of account — and since China’s yuan is not fully convertible and still tied to the dollar, ditching the US currency completely is not yet technically possible.If the yuan becomes freely convertible, it could eventually carve out a much bigger role on the world stage, the pundit said.
