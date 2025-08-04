International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Analysis
Enjoy in-depth, acute analysis of the most pressing local, regional and global trends at Sputnik!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250804/brazil-defies-us-dollar-dominance-1122552335.html
Brazil Defies US Dollar Dominance
Brazil Defies US Dollar Dominance
Sputnik International
President Lula da Silva says global trade must be free — without Washington’s currency stranglehold.What's driving him?
2025-08-04T18:05+0000
2025-08-04T18:05+0000
analysis
us
opinion
donald trump
lula da silva
jair bolsonaro
brazil
washington
china
brics
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/04/0f/1082642802_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_84f6acff9130a23d4eaa056f5906e42f.jpg
Tectonic Shift in World Order "President Lula will no longer accept unequal terms of trade and US intervention because the very nature of the international system has irreversibly changed," Dr. Anuradha Chenoy, retired professor of Jawaharlal Nehru University, tells Sputnik. The US has imposed tariffs and pressured Brazil’s Supreme Court to drop cases against ex-President Jair Bolsonaro — Trump’s ally who refused to concede defeat. Many Brazilians see it as interference and a threat to sovereignty. BRICS Shield Against US Hegemony Brazil has BRICS partners to lean on. In July 2025, China — bolstered by its economic resilience — signed key cooperation deals with Brazil, covering everything from infrastructure to strategic development. Brazil-US trade totals around $92 billion, but BRICS trade is far larger. Brazil exports around $121 billion to BRICS — 35% of its total — while importing $88 billion. With stronger BRICS ties, Brazil has less need to depend on the US, says financial analyst Paul Goncharoff. De-Dollarization Accelerates Lula's push for an alternative currency makes sense — sticking to the dollar means guaranteed loss in value. The shift away from USD is only growing.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250606/things-that-do-not-age-well-us-dollar-and-its-hegemony-1122203182.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250714/trumps-policy-risks-multi-front-storm-erodes-dollar-1122439285.html
brazil
washington
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Ekaterina Blinova
Ekaterina Blinova
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/04/0f/1082642802_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7cf5d327bebb24dbc6ace2585c4d414b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
lula da silva, brazil, us dollar dominance, brics, brazil trade with brics, alternative currency, alternative to usd, brics currency, global trade, us tariffs, us sanctions
lula da silva, brazil, us dollar dominance, brics, brazil trade with brics, alternative currency, alternative to usd, brics currency, global trade, us tariffs, us sanctions

Brazil Defies US Dollar Dominance

18:05 GMT 04.08.2025
© AP Photo / Andre PennerIn this March 10, 2021, file photo, former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva speaks at the Metalworkers Union headquarters in Sao Bernardo do Campo, Sao Paulo state, Brazil, after a judge threw out both of his corruption convictions.
In this March 10, 2021, file photo, former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva speaks at the Metalworkers Union headquarters in Sao Bernardo do Campo, Sao Paulo state, Brazil, after a judge threw out both of his corruption convictions. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.08.2025
© AP Photo / Andre Penner
Subscribe
Ekaterina Blinova
All materialsWrite to the author
President Lula da Silva says global trade must be free — without Washington’s currency stranglehold. What's driving him?

Tectonic Shift in World Order

"President Lula will no longer accept unequal terms of trade and US intervention because the very nature of the international system has irreversibly changed," Dr. Anuradha Chenoy, retired professor of Jawaharlal Nehru University, tells Sputnik.
The US has imposed tariffs and pressured Brazil’s Supreme Court to drop cases against ex-President Jair Bolsonaro — Trump’s ally who refused to concede defeat.
Many Brazilians see it as interference and a threat to sovereignty.

BRICS Shield Against US Hegemony

Brazil has BRICS partners to lean on.
In July 2025, China — bolstered by its economic resilience — signed key cooperation deals with Brazil, covering everything from infrastructure to strategic development.
Brazil-US trade totals around $92 billion, but BRICS trade is far larger. Brazil exports around $121 billion to BRICS — 35% of its total — while importing $88 billion.
With stronger BRICS ties, Brazil has less need to depend on the US, says financial analyst Paul Goncharoff.
This Wednesday, April 3, 2019, file photo shows a box filled with dollar bills, in New York. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.06.2025
Analysis
Things That Do Not Age Well: US Dollar and Its Hegemony
6 June, 18:43 GMT

De-Dollarization Accelerates

Lula's push for an alternative currency makes sense — sticking to the dollar means guaranteed loss in value.
"There's really no alternative for the world but to get out of the US dollar trap," Goncharoff stresses.
The shift away from USD is only growing.
PIX, Brazil’s free payment system, bypasses Western firms like Visa and Mastercard — empowering local entrepreneurs, Dr. Vinicius Vieira from the University of São Paulo tells Sputnik.
"And that bothers Trump because those new technologies are a signal that the dollar empire may be coming to an end," the pundit notes.
The US acts desperately to resist its hegemonic decline, but no empire lasts forever. Just as the British pound fell, the US dollar may be facing the same fate.
"The best that [Washington] could do is to offer honest agreements in order to preserve the minimum level of transactions of US dollars, instead of implying sanctions or what now we call a weaponized interdependence," Vieira concludes.
President Donald Trump speaks to reporters before signing an executive order in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Monday, March 31, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.07.2025
Analysis
Trump's Policy Risks Multi-Front Storm, Erodes Dollar
14 July, 18:17 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала