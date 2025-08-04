https://sputnikglobe.com/20250804/brazil-defies-us-dollar-dominance-1122552335.html

Brazil Defies US Dollar Dominance

Brazil Defies US Dollar Dominance

President Lula da Silva says global trade must be free — without Washington’s currency stranglehold.What's driving him?

Tectonic Shift in World Order "President Lula will no longer accept unequal terms of trade and US intervention because the very nature of the international system has irreversibly changed," Dr. Anuradha Chenoy, retired professor of Jawaharlal Nehru University, tells Sputnik. The US has imposed tariffs and pressured Brazil’s Supreme Court to drop cases against ex-President Jair Bolsonaro — Trump’s ally who refused to concede defeat. Many Brazilians see it as interference and a threat to sovereignty. BRICS Shield Against US Hegemony Brazil has BRICS partners to lean on. In July 2025, China — bolstered by its economic resilience — signed key cooperation deals with Brazil, covering everything from infrastructure to strategic development. Brazil-US trade totals around $92 billion, but BRICS trade is far larger. Brazil exports around $121 billion to BRICS — 35% of its total — while importing $88 billion. With stronger BRICS ties, Brazil has less need to depend on the US, says financial analyst Paul Goncharoff. De-Dollarization Accelerates Lula's push for an alternative currency makes sense — sticking to the dollar means guaranteed loss in value. The shift away from USD is only growing.

