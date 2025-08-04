Brazil Defies US Dollar Dominance
President Lula da Silva says global trade must be free — without Washington’s currency stranglehold. What's driving him?
Tectonic Shift in World Order
"President Lula will no longer accept unequal terms of trade and US intervention because the very nature of the international system has irreversibly changed," Dr. Anuradha Chenoy, retired professor of Jawaharlal Nehru University, tells Sputnik.
The US has imposed tariffs and pressured Brazil’s Supreme Court to drop cases against ex-President Jair Bolsonaro — Trump’s ally who refused to concede defeat.
Many Brazilians see it as interference and a threat to sovereignty.
BRICS Shield Against US Hegemony
Brazil has BRICS partners to lean on.
In July 2025, China — bolstered by its economic resilience — signed key cooperation deals with Brazil, covering everything from infrastructure to strategic development.
Brazil-US trade totals around $92 billion, but BRICS trade is far larger. Brazil exports around $121 billion to BRICS — 35% of its total — while importing $88 billion.
With stronger BRICS ties, Brazil has less need to depend on the US, says financial analyst Paul Goncharoff.
De-Dollarization Accelerates
Lula's push for an alternative currency makes sense — sticking to the dollar means guaranteed loss in value.
"There's really no alternative for the world but to get out of the US dollar trap," Goncharoff stresses.
The shift away from USD is only growing.
PIX, Brazil’s free payment system, bypasses Western firms like Visa and Mastercard — empowering local entrepreneurs, Dr. Vinicius Vieira from the University of São Paulo tells Sputnik.
"And that bothers Trump because those new technologies are a signal that the dollar empire may be coming to an end," the pundit notes.
The US acts desperately to resist its hegemonic decline, but no empire lasts forever. Just as the British pound fell, the US dollar may be facing the same fate.
"The best that [Washington] could do is to offer honest agreements in order to preserve the minimum level of transactions of US dollars, instead of implying sanctions or what now we call a weaponized interdependence," Vieira concludes.
