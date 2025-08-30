https://sputnikglobe.com/20250830/russian-forces-take-control-of-kamyshevakha-village-in-donbass-1122687652.html

Russian Forces Take Control of Kamyshevakha Village in Donbass

Russia's Battlegroup Vostok have taken control of the village of Kamyshevakha in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

"As a result of offensive actions, Battlegroup Vostok liberated Kamyshevakha (Donetsk People's Republic)," the ministry said in a statement.Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr has eliminated up to 405 Ukrainian military personnel over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.Russia's Battlegroup Zapad has eliminated over 270 Ukrainian fighters, 10 armored combat vehicles, 18 motor vehicles, seven field artillery guns, six electronic warfare stations and seven ammunition depots over the past 24 hours.Russia's Battlegroup Vostok has eliminated more than 250 Ukrainian soldiers, two armored combat vehicles, six motor vehicles, six field artillery guns and a materiel depot, the ministry said.Russia's Battlegroup Yug has eliminated over 200 Ukrainian soldiers, two armored combat vehicles, nine motor vehicles, five field artillery guns, two ammunition depots and three materiel depots in the past day, the ministry added.Russia's Battlegroup Sever has eliminated up to 185 Ukrainian soldiers, two armored fighting vehicles, seven motor vehicles and six field artillery guns.Last night, Russian forces carried out a massive strike against Ukraine's missile and aviation industry enterprises and military airfields, the daily bulletin read.

