Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russian Army Liberates Settlements of Kleban-Byk, Sredneye in Donetsk People's Republic
Russian troops have liberated the settlements of Kleban-Byk and Sredneye in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Russian Ministry of Defense reported on Saturday.
"As a result of the actions of Battlegroup Yug, the Kleban-Byk settlement of the Donetsk People's Republic has been liberated," the military said in a statement."Units of Battlegroup Zapad acted decisively to liberate the settlement of Sredneye in the Donetsk People's Republic," the statement added.
russian army liberates, donetsk people's republic, russian ministry of defense
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev / Go to the mediabankRussian servicemen seen next to a destroyed Ukrainian T-64 tank amid Russia's military operation in Ukraine, in the village of Russkoye Porechnoye, Kursk region, Russia.
"As a result of the actions of Battlegroup Yug, the Kleban-Byk settlement of the Donetsk People's Republic has been liberated," the military said in a statement.
"Units of Battlegroup Zapad acted decisively to liberate the settlement of Sredneye in the Donetsk People's Republic," the statement added.
Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr have taken more advantageous positions over the past 24 hours, with Kiev losing more than 430 soldiers, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to more than 430 soldiers, nine combat armored vehicles, including a UK-made Spartan armored personnel carrier and a UK-made Mastiff armored vehicle. Thirteen motor vehicles, three artillery guns and two Israeli-made RADA radar stations were destroyed," the ministry said in a statement.
Kiev also lost 245 soldiers in clashes with Russia's Battlegroup Vostok, over 230 solders with Battlegroup Zapad, over 210 soldiers with Battlegroup Yug and up to 150 soldiers in clashes with Battlegroup Sever over the past 24 hours, according to the statement.
In addition, Russian air defenses shot down four guided aerial bombs and 160 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones over the past day, the statement said.
