https://sputnikglobe.com/20250823/russian-army-liberates-settlements-of-kleban-byk-sredneye-in-donetsk-peoples-republic-1122664709.html

Russian Army Liberates Settlements of Kleban-Byk, Sredneye in Donetsk People's Republic

Russian Army Liberates Settlements of Kleban-Byk, Sredneye in Donetsk People's Republic

Sputnik International

Russian troops have liberated the settlements of Kleban-Byk and Sredneye in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Russian Ministry of Defense reported on Saturday.

2025-08-23T09:57+0000

2025-08-23T09:57+0000

2025-08-23T09:57+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russia

donetsk

russian ministry of defense

ukraine

donetsk people’s republic

russian armed forces

russian army

russian defense ministry

kiev

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/03/19/1121686870_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_704ad9ee77c5d41962c4cce14cef5ac7.jpg

"As a result of the actions of Battlegroup Yug, the Kleban-Byk settlement of the Donetsk People's Republic has been liberated," the military said in a statement."Units of Battlegroup Zapad acted decisively to liberate the settlement of Sredneye in the Donetsk People's Republic," the statement added.Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr have taken more advantageous positions over the past 24 hours, with Kiev losing more than 430 soldiers, the Russian Defense Ministry said.Kiev also lost 245 soldiers in clashes with Russia's Battlegroup Vostok, over 230 solders with Battlegroup Zapad, over 210 soldiers with Battlegroup Yug and up to 150 soldiers in clashes with Battlegroup Sever over the past 24 hours, according to the statement.In addition, Russian air defenses shot down four guided aerial bombs and 160 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones over the past day, the statement said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250814/russian-forces-liberate-shcherbinovka-iskra-in-dpr---mod-1122610716.html

russia

donetsk

ukraine

kiev

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian army liberates, donetsk people's republic, russian ministry of defense