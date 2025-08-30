https://sputnikglobe.com/20250830/trump-blasts-us-appeals-court-ruling-on-illegality-of-tariffs-1122686564.html
Trump Blasts US Appeals Court Ruling on Illegality of Tariffs
Trump Blasts US Appeals Court Ruling on Illegality of Tariffs
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump blasted a US appeals court ruling that said tariffs imposed under his administration were illegal.
2025-08-30T04:41+0000
2025-08-30T04:41+0000
2025-08-30T04:41+0000
economy
donald trump
supreme court
us
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/0f/1122619096_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_1553489a136c8d77a2c945012027606f.jpg
"All tariffs are still in effect! Today a Highly Partisan Appeals Court incorrectly said that our Tariffs should be removed, but they know the United States of America will win in the end," Trump wrote on Truth Social. He said that if the tariffs were removed, it would be a "total disaster' for the United States. The US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit on Friday upheld a decision by a lower court that said Trump overstepped his authority when he used a 1977 law, the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), to impose most of his tariffs. The tariffs will remain in effect until mid-October, to give the Trump administration time to request that the court ruling be reversed by the Supreme Court.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250825/trump-says-abc-nbc-should-be-stripped-of-licenses-unless-pay-big-for-broadcasting-1122671101.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/0f/1122619096_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_109e678459f87f151b24d4048381d4a8.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
us president donald trump blasted a us appeals court ruling that said tariffs imposed under his administration were illegal.
us president donald trump blasted a us appeals court ruling that said tariffs imposed under his administration were illegal.
Trump Blasts US Appeals Court Ruling on Illegality of Tariffs
US President Donald Trump blasted a US appeals court ruling that said tariffs imposed under his administration were illegal.
"All tariffs are still in effect! Today a Highly Partisan Appeals Court incorrectly said that our Tariffs should be removed, but they know the United States of America will win in the end," Trump wrote on Truth Social.
He said that if the tariffs were removed, it would be a "total disaster' for the United States.
The US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit on Friday upheld a decision by a lower court that said Trump overstepped his authority when he used a 1977 law, the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), to impose most of his tariffs. The tariffs will remain in effect until mid-October, to give the Trump administration time to request that the court ruling be reversed by the Supreme Court.