Trump Says ABC, NBC Should Be Stripped of Licenses Unless Pay 'Big' for Broadcasting

US President Donald Trump has said that ABC News and NBC News broadcasters should lose their licenses if they do not pay "big" for broadcasting rights.

Trump has repeatedly criticized several broadcasters and media outlets for being "fake" and "dumb." Trump and his administration have sued news agencies such as ABC News and CBS News and claimed that journalism is the "enemy of the people."

