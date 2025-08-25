https://sputnikglobe.com/20250825/trump-says-abc-nbc-should-be-stripped-of-licenses-unless-pay-big-for-broadcasting-1122671101.html
Trump Says ABC, NBC Should Be Stripped of Licenses Unless Pay 'Big' for Broadcasting
Trump Says ABC, NBC Should Be Stripped of Licenses Unless Pay 'Big' for Broadcasting
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump has said that ABC News and NBC News broadcasters should lose their licenses if they do not pay "big" for broadcasting rights.
2025-08-25T07:48+0000
2025-08-25T07:48+0000
2025-08-25T07:48+0000
americas
us
donald trump
nbc
abc news
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/02/1122541897_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_2736c2b85ef015dec351a320ce2123eb.jpg
Trump has repeatedly criticized several broadcasters and media outlets for being "fake" and "dumb." Trump and his administration have sued news agencies such as ABC News and CBS News and claimed that journalism is the "enemy of the people."
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250813/media-as-weapon-western-propaganda-machines-complicity-in-chuguyev-false-flag-plot-1122605159.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/02/1122541897_73:0:2804:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_88eb74cdf7486a23172d8b58c58b580b.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
us politics, us media, us political turmoil, us fake news, us media political, trump vs legacy media
us politics, us media, us political turmoil, us fake news, us media political, trump vs legacy media
Trump Says ABC, NBC Should Be Stripped of Licenses Unless Pay 'Big' for Broadcasting
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump has said that ABC News and NBC News broadcasters should lose their licenses if they do not pay "big" for broadcasting rights.
"Why is it that ABC and NBC FAKE NEWS, two of the absolute worst and most biased networks anywhere in the World, are not paying Millions of Dollars a year in LICENSE FEES. They should lose their Licenses for their unfair coverage of Republicans and/or Conservatives, but at a minimum, they should pay up BIG for having the privilege of using the most valuable airwaves anywhere at anytime!!!" Trump said on Truth Social late Sunday.
Trump has repeatedly criticized several broadcasters and media outlets for being "fake" and "dumb." Trump and his administration have sued news agencies such as ABC News and CBS News and claimed that journalism is the "enemy of the people."