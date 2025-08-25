International
Trump Says ABC, NBC Should Be Stripped of Licenses Unless Pay 'Big' for Broadcasting
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump has said that ABC News and NBC News broadcasters should lose their licenses if they do not pay "big" for broadcasting rights.
Trump has repeatedly criticized several broadcasters and media outlets for being "fake" and "dumb." Trump and his administration have sued news agencies such as ABC News and CBS News and claimed that journalism is the "enemy of the people."
Trump Says ABC, NBC Should Be Stripped of Licenses Unless Pay 'Big' for Broadcasting

07:48 GMT 25.08.2025
President Donald Trump talks to reporters on the South Lawn of the White House before he boards Marine One en route to Joint Base Andrews, Md., Friday, Aug. 1, 2025, in Washington
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump has said that ABC News and NBC News broadcasters should lose their licenses if they do not pay "big" for broadcasting rights.

"Why is it that ABC and NBC FAKE NEWS, two of the absolute worst and most biased networks anywhere in the World, are not paying Millions of Dollars a year in LICENSE FEES. They should lose their Licenses for their unfair coverage of Republicans and/or Conservatives, but at a minimum, they should pay up BIG for having the privilege of using the most valuable airwaves anywhere at anytime!!!" Trump said on Truth Social late Sunday.

Trump has repeatedly criticized several broadcasters and media outlets for being "fake" and "dumb." Trump and his administration have sued news agencies such as ABC News and CBS News and claimed that journalism is the "enemy of the people."
