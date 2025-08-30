https://sputnikglobe.com/20250830/venezuela-thanks-russias-zakharova-for-support-amid-us-threats-1122687101.html
Venezuela Thanks Russia's Zakharova for Support Amid US Threats
Venezuela Thanks Russia's Zakharova for Support Amid US Threats
Sputnik International
The Venezuelan government has expressed gratitude to Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova for her statement on the movement of US warships in the Caribbean Sea, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil said on Saturday.
In August, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro mobilized the country's militias amid reports that the US Navy sent several ships off the coast of Venezuela to "deter" drug trafficking. The deployment came after the US Justice Department offered a $50 million reward for tips leading to Maduro's capture, whom the US accuses of leading Cartel de los Soles. Zakharova said on Friday that "Russia resolutely does not accept the threat of using force against sovereign states as an instrument of foreign policy and expresses solidarity with the people and government of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela." Latin America must remain a zone of peace free from interference and conflict, adding that international solidarity is key to a stable and prosperous future for the region's peoples, the minister said. Commenting on the possibility of the ongoing deployment of US naval assets in the Caribbean escalating into a military operation, White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said on Thursday that President Trump is ready to use "every element of American power" to stop the influx of drugs into the United States. Against the background, Venezuela's allies — including Russia, China, Iran and members of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America — reaffirmed their support for Caracas and called for respect for international law and the territorial integrity of states in the region.
The Venezuelan government has expressed gratitude to Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova for her statement on the movement of US warships in the Caribbean Sea, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil said on Saturday.
"On behalf of President Nicolas Maduro, we express gratitude to Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova for the firm statement regarding the recent mobilization of US warships in the Caribbean. The presence of nuclear submarines off our shores poses an unacceptable threat to Venezuela's sovereignty and to peace in our region," Gil said on Telegram.
Latin America must remain a zone of peace free from interference and conflict, adding that international solidarity is key to a stable and prosperous future for the region's peoples, the minister said.
"Venezuela has an inalienable right to determine its own future without external pressure. We appreciate Russia's support, which confirms its commitment to protecting our sovereign principles and our territorial integrity," Gil said.
Commenting on the possibility of the ongoing deployment of US naval assets in the Caribbean escalating into a military operation, White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said on Thursday that President Trump is ready to use "every element of American power" to stop the influx of drugs into the United States.
Against the background, Venezuela's allies — including Russia, China, Iran and members of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America — reaffirmed their support for Caracas and called for respect for international law and the territorial integrity of states in the region.