WATCH: Putin Takes Part in SCO Summit in China
Highest Honor: Watch How Putin Is Welcomed In China
Highest Honor: Watch How Putin Is Welcomed In China
Russian President Vladimir Putin is on an official visit to China from August 31 to September 3.
Upon his arrival, President Putin was welcomed with full state honors, including a 21-gun salute — a ceremonial gesture reserved for visiting heads of state. The honor guard, comprising 151 personnel from the Chinese People's Liberation Army, presented a meticulously coordinated display of military discipline and respect.The guard contingent included representatives from the Air Force, Ground Forces, and Navy, with both male and female soldiers taking part. Every aspect of the ceremony, from the marching sequence to the rifle salutes, was executed with exceptional precision, reflecting the importance China places on its relationship with Russia.
Highest Honor: Watch How Putin Is Welcomed In China

Russian President Vladimir Putin is on an official visit to China from August 31 to September 3.
Upon his arrival, President Putin was welcomed with full state honors, including a 21-gun salute — a ceremonial gesture reserved for visiting heads of state. The honor guard, comprising 151 personnel from the Chinese People’s Liberation Army, presented a meticulously coordinated display of military discipline and respect.
The guard contingent included representatives from the Air Force, Ground Forces, and Navy, with both male and female soldiers taking part. Every aspect of the ceremony, from the marching sequence to the rifle salutes, was executed with exceptional precision, reflecting the importance China places on its relationship with Russia.
