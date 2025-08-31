International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250831/indonesian-protests-what-is-known-so-far-1122695986.html
Indonesian Protests: What Is Known So Far?
Indonesian Protests: What Is Known So Far?
Sputnik International
Protests shook Indonesia days before President Prabowo Subianto was scheduled to attend the SCO Summit in China and observe the Victory Day Parade on September 3.
2025-08-31T13:19+0000
2025-08-31T14:00+0000
world
prabowo subianto
indonesia
china
jakarta
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/1f/1122696137_0:23:1184:689_1920x0_80_0_0_fdf5c5c23e98d610cf69c07d088f835c.jpg
Nationwide protests erupted on August 25. Demonstrators clad in dark clothing hurled rocks and set off fireworks at riot police while attempting to storm Indonesia’s parliament in Jakarta. The protesters—mostly students from Yogyakarta—demanded that parliamentarians take a pay cut, according to Gejayan Memanggil, one of the organizing groups. Local media previously reported that parliamentarians earn over 100 million rupiah ($6,150) a month, plus hefty housing allowances—far above the average income. Protesters argue that government salaries are incompatible with President Prabowo Subianto’s promises of strict austerity measures and more efficient government spending. Local NGOs, including Indonesia Corruption Watch (ICW), the Indonesian Institute, and the Indonesian Forum for Budget Transparency, have been criticizing politicians’ earnings. Riots escalated on Friday after a motorcycle rideshare driver was killed during police action at a protest. The Indonesian president canceled his trip to China due to the nationwide protests. At a Sunday news conference, Prabowo acknowledged public anger, promising cuts to lawmakers’ allowances and a moratorium on costly overseas trips.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250619/putin-indonesian-president-adopt-declaration-of-russia-indonesia-strategic-partnership-1122292547.html
indonesia
china
jakarta
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/1f/1122696137_118:0:1067:712_1920x0_80_0_0_a79dfd66bf15c0133fdd24ed2f5f7252.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
protests shook indonesia days before president prabowo subianto was scheduled to attend the sco summit in china and observe the victory day parade on september 3.
protests shook indonesia days before president prabowo subianto was scheduled to attend the sco summit in china and observe the victory day parade on september 3.

Indonesian Protests: What Is Known So Far?

13:19 GMT 31.08.2025 (Updated: 14:00 GMT 31.08.2025)
© Sputnik / РИА Новости / Go to the mediabankProtests in Jakarta. The participants demand higher salaries and better working conditions.
Protests in Jakarta. The participants demand higher salaries and better working conditions. - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.08.2025
© Sputnik / РИА Новости
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
Protests shook Indonesia days before President Prabowo Subianto was scheduled to attend the SCO Summit in China and observe the Victory Day Parade on September 3.
Nationwide protests erupted on August 25. Demonstrators clad in dark clothing hurled rocks and set off fireworks at riot police while attempting to storm Indonesia’s parliament in Jakarta.
"The people are not satisfied with Prabowo, who is not doing enough because he promised a lot," Professor Azmi Hassan, a geostrategic analyst and senior fellow at the Nusantara Academy of Strategic Research in Malaysia, said.
The protesters—mostly students from Yogyakarta—demanded that parliamentarians take a pay cut, according to Gejayan Memanggil, one of the organizing groups.
Local media previously reported that parliamentarians earn over 100 million rupiah ($6,150) a month, plus hefty housing allowances—far above the average income.
Protesters argue that government salaries are incompatible with President Prabowo Subianto’s promises of strict austerity measures and more efficient government spending.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indonesian counterpart Prabowo Subianto - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.06.2025
World
Putin, Indonesian President Adopt Declaration of Russia-Indonesia Strategic Partnership
19 June, 15:52 GMT
Local NGOs, including Indonesia Corruption Watch (ICW), the Indonesian Institute, and the Indonesian Forum for Budget Transparency, have been criticizing politicians’ earnings.
Riots escalated on Friday after a motorcycle rideshare driver was killed during police action at a protest.
The Indonesian president canceled his trip to China due to the nationwide protests. At a Sunday news conference, Prabowo acknowledged public anger, promising cuts to lawmakers’ allowances and a moratorium on costly overseas trips.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала