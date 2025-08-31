https://sputnikglobe.com/20250831/indonesian-protests-what-is-known-so-far-1122695986.html

Indonesian Protests: What Is Known So Far?

Indonesian Protests: What Is Known So Far?

Sputnik International

Protests shook Indonesia days before President Prabowo Subianto was scheduled to attend the SCO Summit in China and observe the Victory Day Parade on September 3.

2025-08-31T13:19+0000

2025-08-31T13:19+0000

2025-08-31T14:00+0000

world

prabowo subianto

indonesia

china

jakarta

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/1f/1122696137_0:23:1184:689_1920x0_80_0_0_fdf5c5c23e98d610cf69c07d088f835c.jpg

Nationwide protests erupted on August 25. Demonstrators clad in dark clothing hurled rocks and set off fireworks at riot police while attempting to storm Indonesia’s parliament in Jakarta. The protesters—mostly students from Yogyakarta—demanded that parliamentarians take a pay cut, according to Gejayan Memanggil, one of the organizing groups. Local media previously reported that parliamentarians earn over 100 million rupiah ($6,150) a month, plus hefty housing allowances—far above the average income. Protesters argue that government salaries are incompatible with President Prabowo Subianto’s promises of strict austerity measures and more efficient government spending. Local NGOs, including Indonesia Corruption Watch (ICW), the Indonesian Institute, and the Indonesian Forum for Budget Transparency, have been criticizing politicians’ earnings. Riots escalated on Friday after a motorcycle rideshare driver was killed during police action at a protest. The Indonesian president canceled his trip to China due to the nationwide protests. At a Sunday news conference, Prabowo acknowledged public anger, promising cuts to lawmakers’ allowances and a moratorium on costly overseas trips.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250619/putin-indonesian-president-adopt-declaration-of-russia-indonesia-strategic-partnership-1122292547.html

indonesia

china

jakarta

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

protests shook indonesia days before president prabowo subianto was scheduled to attend the sco summit in china and observe the victory day parade on september 3.