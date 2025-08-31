https://sputnikglobe.com/20250831/indonesian-protests-what-is-known-so-far-1122695986.html
Indonesian Protests: What Is Known So Far?
Protests shook Indonesia days before President Prabowo Subianto was scheduled to attend the SCO Summit in China and observe the Victory Day Parade on September 3.
Nationwide protests erupted on August 25. Demonstrators clad in dark clothing hurled rocks and set off fireworks at riot police while attempting to storm Indonesia’s parliament in Jakarta. The protesters—mostly students from Yogyakarta—demanded that parliamentarians take a pay cut, according to Gejayan Memanggil, one of the organizing groups. Local media previously reported that parliamentarians earn over 100 million rupiah ($6,150) a month, plus hefty housing allowances—far above the average income. Protesters argue that government salaries are incompatible with President Prabowo Subianto’s promises of strict austerity measures and more efficient government spending. Local NGOs, including Indonesia Corruption Watch (ICW), the Indonesian Institute, and the Indonesian Forum for Budget Transparency, have been criticizing politicians’ earnings. Riots escalated on Friday after a motorcycle rideshare driver was killed during police action at a protest. The Indonesian president canceled his trip to China due to the nationwide protests. At a Sunday news conference, Prabowo acknowledged public anger, promising cuts to lawmakers’ allowances and a moratorium on costly overseas trips.
Indonesian Protests: What Is Known So Far?
Nationwide protests erupted on August 25. Demonstrators clad in dark clothing hurled rocks and set off fireworks at riot police while attempting to storm Indonesia’s parliament in Jakarta.
"The people are not satisfied with Prabowo, who is not doing enough because he promised a lot," Professor Azmi Hassan, a geostrategic analyst and senior fellow at the Nusantara Academy of Strategic Research in Malaysia, said.
The protesters—mostly students from Yogyakarta—demanded that parliamentarians take a pay cut, according to Gejayan Memanggil, one of the organizing groups.
Local media previously reported that parliamentarians earn over 100 million rupiah ($6,150) a month, plus hefty housing allowances—far above the average income.
Protesters argue that government salaries are incompatible with President Prabowo Subianto’s promises of strict austerity measures and more efficient government spending.
Local NGOs, including Indonesia Corruption Watch (ICW), the Indonesian Institute, and the Indonesian Forum for Budget Transparency, have been criticizing politicians’ earnings.
Riots escalated on Friday after a motorcycle rideshare driver was killed during police action at a protest.
The Indonesian president canceled his trip to China due to the nationwide protests. At a Sunday news conference, Prabowo acknowledged public anger, promising cuts to lawmakers’ allowances and a moratorium on costly overseas trips.