https://sputnikglobe.com/20250619/putin-indonesian-president-adopt-declaration-of-russia-indonesia-strategic-partnership-1122292547.html

Putin, Indonesian President Adopt Declaration of Russia-Indonesia Strategic Partnership

Putin, Indonesian President Adopt Declaration of Russia-Indonesia Strategic Partnership

Sputnik International

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Indonesian counterpart Prabowo Subianto adopted a declaration on strategic partnership between Russia and Indonesia, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Thursday.

2025-06-19T15:52+0000

2025-06-19T15:52+0000

2025-06-19T15:52+0000

world

vladimir putin

prabowo subianto

russia

indonesia

spief 2025

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/13/1122292384_0:181:2997:1867_1920x0_80_0_0_939ab5761081ffe6f8bf68dbe258cf56.jpg

Following the top-level talks, Russia and Indonesia signed a number of joint documents on cooperation in the fields of education, transport and media, Sputnik's correspondent reported. Earlier in the day, Putin and Prabowo Subianto held talks in Saint Petersburg's Strelna exurb. The Russian leader said that Moscow and Jakarta have prospects for developing cooperation in various sectors. Putin also named Prabowo Subianto one of the main foreign guests at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF). The Russian city of St. Petersburg is hosting the 28th edition of SPIEF from June 18-21 under the theme of "Shared Values: The Foundation of Growth in a Multipolar World." Rossiya Segodnya international media group, Sputnik's parent company, is the forum's information partner.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250619/rdif-says-agreed-with-indonesian-fund-to-create-2-billion-euro-investment-platform-1122291228.html

russia

indonesia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian president vladimir putin, indonesian counterpart prabowo subianto, strategic partnership between russia and indonesia