Putin Arrives in China for Four-Day Visit

Russian President Vladimir Putin was greeted with a red carpet and a guard of honor in Tianjin, China, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The first city the Russian leader will visit is Tianjin, where the SCO summit will take place, a RIA Novosti correspondent reports.The Russian leader's visit will last four days, from August 31 to September 3.Russian President Vladimir Putin was greeted with a red carpet and a guard of honor in Tianjin, China, a Sputnik correspondent reported.Putin will travel around China in an Aurus with Chinese license plates, the correspondent added. As part of his four-day visit to China, the Russian president will take part in a trilateral meeting with the leaders of Mongolia and China, hold talks with Xi Jinping, and hold a number of bilateral talks with leaders of foreign states. In addition, he will be present as the main guest at the ceremonial events dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the victory over militarist Japan and the end of World War II.

