https://sputnikglobe.com/20250831/putin-arrives-in-china-for-four-day-visit-1122690765.html
Putin Arrives in China for Four-Day Visit
Putin Arrives in China for Four-Day Visit
Sputnik International
Russian President Vladimir Putin was greeted with a red carpet and a guard of honor in Tianjin, China, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
2025-08-31T05:26+0000
2025-08-31T05:26+0000
2025-08-31T05:26+0000
world
china
tianjin
russia
shanghai cooperation organisation (sco)
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/1f/1122690605_0:107:3261:1941_1920x0_80_0_0_9748fa408beff2c5be09c8c3a649c82c.jpg
The first city the Russian leader will visit is Tianjin, where the SCO summit will take place, a RIA Novosti correspondent reports.The Russian leader's visit will last four days, from August 31 to September 3.Russian President Vladimir Putin was greeted with a red carpet and a guard of honor in Tianjin, China, a Sputnik correspondent reported.Putin will travel around China in an Aurus with Chinese license plates, the correspondent added. As part of his four-day visit to China, the Russian president will take part in a trilateral meeting with the leaders of Mongolia and China, hold talks with Xi Jinping, and hold a number of bilateral talks with leaders of foreign states. In addition, he will be present as the main guest at the ceremonial events dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the victory over militarist Japan and the end of World War II.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250830/sco-summit-in-tianjin-strategic-convergence-amid-tariff-turbulence-1122687983.html
china
tianjin
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/1f/1122690605_266:0:2995:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_b59b479e24b9137a2726c281038b2be0.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russian president vladimir putin was greeted with a red carpet and a guard of honor in tianjin, china, a sputnik correspondent reported.
russian president vladimir putin was greeted with a red carpet and a guard of honor in tianjin, china, a sputnik correspondent reported.
Putin Arrives in China for Four-Day Visit
Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in China at the invitation of Chinese leader Xi Jinping.
The first city the Russian leader will visit is Tianjin, where the SCO summit will take place, a RIA Novosti correspondent reports.
The Russian leader's visit will last four days, from August 31 to September 3.
Russian President Vladimir Putin was greeted with a red carpet and a guard of honor in Tianjin, China, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
Putin will travel around China in an Aurus with Chinese license plates, the correspondent added.
As part of his four-day visit to China, the Russian president will take part in a trilateral meeting with the leaders of Mongolia and China, hold talks with Xi Jinping, and hold a number of bilateral talks with leaders of foreign states. In addition, he will be present as the main guest at the ceremonial events dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the victory over militarist Japan and the end of World War II.