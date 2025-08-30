https://sputnikglobe.com/20250830/sco-summit-in-tianjin-strategic-convergence-amid-tariff-turbulence-1122687983.html

SCO Summit in Tianjin: Strategic Convergence Amid Tariff Turbulence

SCO Summit in Tianjin: Strategic Convergence Amid Tariff Turbulence

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit will take place in Tianjin on August 31–September 1, bringing together more than 20 heads of state and leaders of 10 major international organizations.

It will be the largest SCO summit ever, representing nearly half of the world’s population, a quarter of the planet's landmass, and a major share of global GDP. Both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi are expected to draw significant attention. Their visits, alongside Chinese President Xi Jinping’s role as host, are shaping this year’s summit into a high-stakes geopolitical gathering. Putin will stay in China from August 31 to September 3, attending the SCO summit, joining WWII commemoration events in Beijing, and holding a series of bilateral meetings. Scheduled talks include meetings with Xi, Modi, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, and Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Modi’s visit is equally consequential, given that it’s his first visit to China in years. Some experts see potential for a reset in India–China ties—with opportunities ranging from investments in renewables and semiconductors to easing tensions with Pakistan. Professor B.R. Deepak of Jawaharlal Nehru University stresses that Modi’s participation signals India’s pursuit of strategic autonomy. Reduced border tensions, partial economic reopening, and renewed engagement with Xi and Putin could help stabilize supply chains and balance major powers.The Modi–Putin meeting at the SCO summit is also expected to touch on Russian oil purchases and US tariffs. Indian analysts insist New Delhi will not abandon Russian oil under Western pressure, underscoring India’s independent stance. Meanwhile, the Kremlin has emphasized that Putin and Xi will hold both broad and narrow-format talks, including informal discussions “over tea.” Sensitive topics such as relations with the US and the Ukraine conflict are expected to dominate. Russia’s delegation includes three deputy PMs, over 10 ministers, and top state corporation executives. On the economic front, Russia is preparing to showcase deliverables. Rostec has announced readiness to supply China with PD-14, PD-8, and next-generation PD-35 aircraft engines. The move could help Beijing’s C919 passenger jet program, which faces hurdles after Washington restricted access to US technologies. Beyond individual deals, the summit highlights a wider trend: major Eurasian players asserting autonomy from Western influence. For Russia and China, the summit offers a stage to deepen coordination in the face of Western sanctions and trade wars. Whether through economic cooperation, energy deals, or industrial projects, the SCO summit is emerging as a key venue in the global shift of power eastward.

