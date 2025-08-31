https://sputnikglobe.com/20250831/sco-has-become-important-force-for-advancing-new-type-of-international-relations--xi-jinping-1122695861.html

SCO Becomes Important Force for Advancing New Type of International Relations – Xi

SCO Becomes Important Force for Advancing New Type of International Relations – Xi

Sputnik International

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) has become an important force in building a new type of international relations, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Sunday at a ceremonial reception for distinguished guests of the SCO summit.

2025-08-31T13:26+0000

2025-08-31T13:26+0000

2025-08-31T14:00+0000

world

shanghai

tianjin

shanghai cooperation organisation (sco)

china

xi jinping

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/1f/1122694522_0:147:3120:1902_1920x0_80_0_0_c8786d669af4085b8f4a61166e0ae229.jpg

“Since its establishment, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization has consistently adhered to the ‘Shanghai Spirit,’ strengthened unity and mutual trust, deepened practical cooperation, and engaged in international and regional affairs,” Xi said.The Chinese leader stressed that the SCO “has become a significant force promoting the building of a new type of international relations and a Community of Shared Future for Mankind.”He also expressed confidence that hosting the summit in Tianjin would give new momentum to the sustainable development of the SCO.The largest SCO summit in the history of the organization is being held in Tianjin, China, on August 31–September 1. More than 20 heads of state, as well as representatives of international organizations, are participating.The Shanghai Cooperation Organization is an international organization founded in 2001. Its members are India, Iran, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Pakistan, and Uzbekistan. On July 4, 2024, Belarus officially joined the organization at the Astana summit. Observer states include Afghanistan and Mongolia, while dialogue partners include Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Egypt, Cambodia, Qatar, Kuwait, the Maldives, Myanmar, Nepal, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, and Sri Lanka.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250831/putin-arrives-at-sco-summit-venue-in-chinas-tianjin-1122695222.html

shanghai

tianjin

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

sco became important force, the shanghai cooperation organization, sco summit